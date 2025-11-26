South Africa
Agriculture Viticulture & Oenology
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

YehBaby Marketing CreativesOur Salad MixBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Diners Club names 2025 Winemaker and Young Winemaker of the Year

    The winners of the 2025 Diners Club Winemaker and Young Winemaker of the Year awards were recently revealed at a black-tie gala at the Five Star Arabella Hotel & Spa. Coenie Snyman of Rock of Eye Wines was named Winemaker of the Year for his Cabernet Sauvignon, while Marnich Aucamp of Stellenbosch Vineyards earned Young Winemaker of the Year for his Chenin Blanc.
    26 Nov 2025
    26 Nov 2025
    From left to right: Coenie Snyman (Rock of Eye Wines), 2025 Diners Club Winemaker of the Year, and Marnich Aucamp (Stellenbosch Vineyards), 2025 Diners Club Young Winemaker of the Year
    From left to right: Coenie Snyman (Rock of Eye Wines), 2025 Diners Club Winemaker of the Year, and Marnich Aucamp (Stellenbosch Vineyards), 2025 Diners Club Young Winemaker of the Year

    Diners Club introduced the Winemaker of the Year award to honour South African vintners who consistently elevate local wine standards. The Young Winemaker of the Year award supports emerging talent under 30, encouraging creativity and contributing to the international prestige of South African wines.

    Unlike many industry accolades that focus on the wine itself, these awards spotlight the winemakers behind the bottles, recognising skill, craftsmanship, and innovation.

    This year marked the 45th Winemaker of the Year award (Cabernet Sauvignon category) and the 25th Young Winemaker of the Year award (White Wine category). Entries were open to all South African winemakers at no cost, and finalists could submit multiple entries.

    The competition attracted a record number of entries, which were narrowed to 11 finalists after two days of rigorous judging by Carrie Adams, Yegas Naidoo, Shane Mumba, Denzel Swarts, Johann Fourie, and Wayne Buckley. Judges agreed that the contest was exceptionally close, highlighting the high calibre of this year’s wines.

    Coenie Snyman secured the Winemaker of the Year trophy for his Rock of Eye Cabernet Sauvignon 2022, while Marnich Aucamp took the Young Winemaker of the Year title for his Stellenbosch Vineyards Credo Chenin Blanc 2024.

    The awards celebrate the individuals driving South Africa’s wine industry forward, spotlighting both established and emerging talent.

    Read more: Cabernet Sauvignon, Chenin Blanc, agriculture industry, Stellenbosch Vineyards, South Africa agriculture, agrorprocessing
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz