Diners Club names 2025 Winemaker and Young Winemaker of the Year

The winners of the 2025 Diners Club Winemaker and Young Winemaker of the Year awards were recently revealed at a black-tie gala at the Five Star Arabella Hotel & Spa. Coenie Snyman of Rock of Eye Wines was named Winemaker of the Year for his Cabernet Sauvignon, while Marnich Aucamp of Stellenbosch Vineyards earned Young Winemaker of the Year for his Chenin Blanc.

From left to right: Coenie Snyman (Rock of Eye Wines), 2025 Diners Club Winemaker of the Year, and Marnich Aucamp (Stellenbosch Vineyards), 2025 Diners Club Young Winemaker of the Year

Diners Club introduced the Winemaker of the Year award to honour South African vintners who consistently elevate local wine standards. The Young Winemaker of the Year award supports emerging talent under 30, encouraging creativity and contributing to the international prestige of South African wines.

Unlike many industry accolades that focus on the wine itself, these awards spotlight the winemakers behind the bottles, recognising skill, craftsmanship, and innovation.

This year marked the 45th Winemaker of the Year award (Cabernet Sauvignon category) and the 25th Young Winemaker of the Year award (White Wine category). Entries were open to all South African winemakers at no cost, and finalists could submit multiple entries.

The competition attracted a record number of entries, which were narrowed to 11 finalists after two days of rigorous judging by Carrie Adams, Yegas Naidoo, Shane Mumba, Denzel Swarts, Johann Fourie, and Wayne Buckley. Judges agreed that the contest was exceptionally close, highlighting the high calibre of this year’s wines.

Coenie Snyman secured the Winemaker of the Year trophy for his Rock of Eye Cabernet Sauvignon 2022, while Marnich Aucamp took the Young Winemaker of the Year title for his Stellenbosch Vineyards Credo Chenin Blanc 2024.

The awards celebrate the individuals driving South Africa’s wine industry forward, spotlighting both established and emerging talent.