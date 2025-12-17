South Africa
    #BestofBiz 2025: HR & Management

    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2025 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Human Resources & Management site over the past year below.
    17 Dec 2025
    Most-read stories

    1Future-proof jobs: 15 jobs with strong prospects for the futureFuture-proof jobs: 15 jobs with strong prospects for the future - Pnet   02 Oct 2025
    2Image source: Getty Images90-day countdown for unfair labour claims: Court stops endless disputes - Bradley Workman-Davies   22 Aug 2025
    3Image source: Mathias Rosenthal –Nedlac report on labour law amendments - a look at the proposed changes - Chloë Loubser   25 Feb 2025
    4Image source:Labour Court restraint of trade ruling hinges on time and territory - Tim Laurens   21 Oct 2025
    5Source:Awarding SA and Africa's Top Employers for 2025   28 Feb 2025
    6Source: © HelderAlmeida -Legal maze of SA retirement ages: What employers need to know - Nicolette van Vuuren and Caitlin Leahy   06 May 2025
    7Image source: HONGQI ZHANG –Western Cape invites youth to apply for YearBeyond Programme   07 Jan 2025
    8Logos of French TV channel Canal+ are reflected in a puddle in front of the Canal One headquarters of the Canal+ Group in Issy-Les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, 20 February 2025. Reuters/Abdul Saboor/File PhotoNew CEO, board of MultiChoice appointed following Canal+ takeover - Nqobile Dludla   22 Sep 2025
    9Image source: bram janssens –Minimum wage recommendations for 2025 - last chance to comment - Tara Roos   13 Jan 2025
    10Bruce Hunt, Managing Director, Transcend Capital#BizTrends2025: 5 BEE trends transforming South Africa - Bruce Hunt   28 Jan 2025
    11All the 2025 winners - Sunday Times Best Places to WorkSunday Times announces 2025 Best Places to Work Award winners   27 Nov 2025
    12Samantha Walker, Commercial Executive at LabournetUnlocking the AI advantage in HR: A guide for SMMEs - Samantha Walker   20 Aug 2025
    13Image source: Jakub Jirsak –New owner, same employment contract: Court reiterates original retirement age applies - Chloë Loubser   26 Mar 2025
    14Image source: jcomp fromAd Talent Salary Survey: Wage comparisons and employment trends   13 Feb 2025
    15Dimpho Sepeng, Social Media Manager at the BEE ChamberTruth about B-BBEE: It's not just about speed, but meaningful change - Dimpho Sepeng   05 Aug 2025

    Most-read contributors

    1Chloë LoubserChloë Loubser
    2Anja van BeekAnja van Beek
    3Bruce HuntBruce Hunt
    4Chris BlairChris Blair
    5Yuneal PadayachyYuneal Padayachy
    6Riona KaluaRiona Kalua
    7Celeste SirinCeleste Sirin
    8Phillipa GeardPhillipa Geard
    9Joon ChongJoon Chong
    10Ancel DraaiAncel Draai

    Most-viewed Press Offices

    1Pnet


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Agriculture, Automotive, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Marketing & Media, Retail, Tourism & Travel.