    #BestofBiz 2025: The lifestyle stories that captivated us this year

    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2025 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news.
    17 Dec 2025
    17 Dec 2025
    #BestofBiz 2025: The lifestyle stories that captivated us this year

    Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Lifestyle & Entertainment site over the past year below.

    Most-read stories

    1The ocean is coming to Joburg this weekendThe ocean is coming to Joburg this weekend - Rand Show   16 Apr 2025
    2Presley Chweneyagae was recently known for his role as Cobra on The River. Source: Instagram.The River actor Presley Chweneyagae has passed away   27 May 2025
    3#Calabash2025: Robbie Williams - a Better Man - and a changed woman#Calabash2025: Robbie Williams - a Better Man - and a changed woman - Shan Radcliffe   23 Jan 2025
    4New Bok jersey to feature Pick n Pay logoNew Bok jersey to feature Pick n Pay logo   28 Mar 2025
    55 wine luminaries honoured for their lasting influence5 wine luminaries honoured for their lasting influence - FusionDesign   20 Feb 2025
    6Dr Pert, known for her work in body sculpting, has passed awayDr Pert, known for her work in body sculpting, has passed away - Karabo Ledwaba   31 Jul 2025
    7Castle Lager Boktown is back in 2025Castle Lager Boktown is back in 2025   24 Jun 2025
    8Trace Awards 2025 winners announcedTrace Awards 2025 winners announced   28 Feb 2025
    9Review: Protea Hotel’s Orlando Pirates Room brings soccer spirit to Cape TownReview: Protea Hotel’s Orlando Pirates Room brings soccer spirit to Cape Town - Evan-Lee Courie   26 Aug 2025
    10Throwback Cinema promotion returns for ‘Janu-worry’ into FebruaryThrowback Cinema promotion returns for ‘Janu-worry’ into February   08 Jan 2025
    11Cresta gears up for a fast-paced month of motorsport, shopping and cultural delight!Cresta gears up for a fast-paced month of motorsport, shopping and cultural delight!   12 Mar 2025
    12Review: Maina Gielgud’s Giselle a hit for Cape Ballet AfricaReview: Maina Gielgud’s Giselle a hit for Cape Ballet Africa - Debbie Hathway   17 Nov 2025
    13All the 2025 Luxe Restaurant Awards winnersAll the 2025 Luxe Restaurant Awards winners   20 Feb 2025
    14Kenny G announces SA tourKenny G announces SA tour   26 Mar 2025
    15All images © Shan RadcliffeGoo Goo Dolls live in SA: The re-education of a girl turned Goo - Shan Radcliffe   31 Mar 2025

    Most-read contributors

    1Shan RadcliffeShan Radcliffe
    2Karabo LedwabaKarabo Ledwaba
    3Debbie HathwayDebbie Hathway
    4Daniel DercksenDaniel Dercksen
    5Anna-Bet StemmetAnna-Bet Stemmet
    6Hannerie Visser VisserHannerie Visser Visser
    7Chloe PosthumusChloe Posthumus
    8Charlene LouwCharlene Louw
    9Danette BreitenbachDanette Breitenbach
    10Charles SibotoCharles Siboto

    Most-viewed Press Offices

    1Rand Show
    2FusionDesign
    3OnPoint PR
    4SAMRO


