All the 2025 Luxe Restaurant Awards winners

Known for its prestige and star-studded guest list, the 2025 Luxe Restaurant Awards brought together the country’s most influential chefs, restaurateurs, and culinary tastemakers for an evening of recognition and celebration.

Hosted by media personality, Shashi Naidoo alongside award-winning cookbook author and culinary personality, Mogau Seshoene, known as The Lazy Makoti, the duo guided guests through an evening of glamour and gastronomy, as South Africa’s most exceptional restaurants and chefs were honoured for their innovation, dedication, and artistry.

Among the big winners of the night, Candice Philip was crowned Chef of the Year, a testament to her unwavering commitment to precision and creativity in the kitchen.

Luke Dale Roberts took home the coveted Restaurant of the Year award for Salon, his latest venture that has set a new standard for contemporary fine dining.

Meanwhile, Liam Tomlin received the Pioneer Award, recognising his profound impact on the evolution of South Africa’s dining landscape.

The evening also saw two Michelin-starred chefs honoured for their contributions to the industry.

Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen received a Luxe Three-Star Award for Klein JAN, his acclaimed restaurant set against the backdrop of the Tswalu Kalahari Reserve.

Phil Carmichael, celebrated for his expertise in modern European cuisine, was awarded Bistro of the Year for Mill Street Bistro, solidifying its place as one of the country’s top dining destinations.

The night not only celebrated those at the peak of their craft but also served as a beacon of inspiration for the next generation of culinary talent.

The 2025 Luxe Restaurant Awards winners

Category winners

Restaurant of the Year – Salon

Chef of the Year – Candice Philip

New Restaurant of the Year – Coy

Pioneer Award – Liam Tomlin

Culinary Innovation Award – Carla Schulze

Culinary Media Personality of the Year – Zola Nene

Culinary Rising Star Award – Amori Burger

Hidden Gem Award – Good to Gather

Pastry Chef of the Year – Keshia Louw

Service Excellence Award – Mertia

Style Award – Marble Cape Town

Sustainability Award – Reverie Social Table

Bar of the Year – Sin + Tax

Bartender of the Year – JJ Hendricks (Fable Bar)

Mixology Rising Star Award – Caitlin Crockart

Bistro of the Year – Mill St Bistro

Burger Joint of the Year – Brash

Caterer of the Year – Vicky Crease Catering + Events

Coffee Shop of the Year – La Cotte Mill House

Cafe of the Year – Ground Art Caffe

Casual Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year – Elgr

Contemporary Restaurant of the Year – Upper Union

Family Restaurant of the Year – Culinary Table

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year – Cyra

Grillhouse of the Year – Tyler’s

Hotel Restaurant of the Year – Proud Mary

International Restaurant of the Year – Club Como

Lifestyle Restaurant of the Year – Gemelli

Patisserie of the Year – La Tarte

Pop-Up Restaurant of the Year – Edge at Vue Short Market

Restaurant Group of the Year – Tashas

Rooftop Restaurant of the Year – The 11th Floor

Street Food Restaurant of the Year – Yatai Ramenbar

Tapas Restaurant of the Year – De Eetkamer

Luxe Starred Restaurants

One-Star Restaurants

• Belly of the Beast

• Beyond by Peter Tempelhoff

• Epice

• Fermier

• Hōseki

• Le Coin Français

• Les Créatifs

• Post & Pepper

• The Jordan Restaurant with Marthinus Ferreira

Two-Star Restaurants

• Arkeste by Richard Carstens

• Coy Restaurant

• Cyra by Candice Philip

• JAN Franschhoek

• Mertia

• Rust en Vrede Restaurant

• The Living Room at Summerhill Estate

• The Pot Luck Club (JHB & CPT)

• Wolfgat