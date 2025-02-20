Subscribe & Follow
Trending
All the 2025 Luxe Restaurant Awards winners
Hosted by media personality, Shashi Naidoo alongside award-winning cookbook author and culinary personality, Mogau Seshoene, known as The Lazy Makoti, the duo guided guests through an evening of glamour and gastronomy, as South Africa’s most exceptional restaurants and chefs were honoured for their innovation, dedication, and artistry.
Among the big winners of the night, Candice Philip was crowned Chef of the Year, a testament to her unwavering commitment to precision and creativity in the kitchen.
Luke Dale Roberts took home the coveted Restaurant of the Year award for Salon, his latest venture that has set a new standard for contemporary fine dining.
Meanwhile, Liam Tomlin received the Pioneer Award, recognising his profound impact on the evolution of South Africa’s dining landscape.
The evening also saw two Michelin-starred chefs honoured for their contributions to the industry.
Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen received a Luxe Three-Star Award for Klein JAN, his acclaimed restaurant set against the backdrop of the Tswalu Kalahari Reserve.
Phil Carmichael, celebrated for his expertise in modern European cuisine, was awarded Bistro of the Year for Mill Street Bistro, solidifying its place as one of the country’s top dining destinations.
The night not only celebrated those at the peak of their craft but also served as a beacon of inspiration for the next generation of culinary talent.
The 2025 Luxe Restaurant Awards winners
Category winners
Restaurant of the Year – Salon
Chef of the Year – Candice Philip
New Restaurant of the Year – Coy
Pioneer Award – Liam Tomlin
Culinary Innovation Award – Carla Schulze
Culinary Media Personality of the Year – Zola Nene
Culinary Rising Star Award – Amori Burger
Hidden Gem Award – Good to Gather
Pastry Chef of the Year – Keshia Louw
Service Excellence Award – Mertia
Style Award – Marble Cape Town
Sustainability Award – Reverie Social Table
Bar of the Year – Sin + Tax
Bartender of the Year – JJ Hendricks (Fable Bar)
Mixology Rising Star Award – Caitlin Crockart
Bistro of the Year – Mill St Bistro
Burger Joint of the Year – Brash
Caterer of the Year – Vicky Crease Catering + Events
Coffee Shop of the Year – La Cotte Mill House
Cafe of the Year – Ground Art Caffe
Casual Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year – Elgr
Contemporary Restaurant of the Year – Upper Union
Family Restaurant of the Year – Culinary Table
Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year – Cyra
Grillhouse of the Year – Tyler’s
Hotel Restaurant of the Year – Proud Mary
International Restaurant of the Year – Club Como
Lifestyle Restaurant of the Year – Gemelli
Patisserie of the Year – La Tarte
Pop-Up Restaurant of the Year – Edge at Vue Short Market
Restaurant Group of the Year – Tashas
Rooftop Restaurant of the Year – The 11th Floor
Street Food Restaurant of the Year – Yatai Ramenbar
Tapas Restaurant of the Year – De Eetkamer
Luxe Starred Restaurants
One-Star Restaurants
• Belly of the Beast
• Beyond by Peter Tempelhoff
• Epice
• Fermier
• Hōseki
• Le Coin Français
• Les Créatifs
• Post & Pepper
• The Jordan Restaurant with Marthinus Ferreira
Two-Star Restaurants
• Arkeste by Richard Carstens
• Coy Restaurant
• Cyra by Candice Philip
• JAN Franschhoek
• Mertia
• Rust en Vrede Restaurant
• The Living Room at Summerhill Estate
• The Pot Luck Club (JHB & CPT)
• Wolfgat
Three-Star Restaurants
• Chefs Warehouse at Beau Constantia
• Dusk Restaurant
• FYN Restaurant
• La Colombe
• La Petite Colombe
• Pier
• Restaurant Klein JAN
• Salsify at The Roundhouse
• Salon