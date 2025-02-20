Lifestyle Food & Wine
    All the 2025 Luxe Restaurant Awards winners

    20 Feb 2025
    20 Feb 2025
    Known for its prestige and star-studded guest list, the 2025 Luxe Restaurant Awards brought together the country’s most influential chefs, restaurateurs, and culinary tastemakers for an evening of recognition and celebration.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Hosted by media personality, Shashi Naidoo alongside award-winning cookbook author and culinary personality, Mogau Seshoene, known as The Lazy Makoti, the duo guided guests through an evening of glamour and gastronomy, as South Africa’s most exceptional restaurants and chefs were honoured for their innovation, dedication, and artistry.

    Among the big winners of the night, Candice Philip was crowned Chef of the Year, a testament to her unwavering commitment to precision and creativity in the kitchen.

    Luke Dale Roberts took home the coveted Restaurant of the Year award for Salon, his latest venture that has set a new standard for contemporary fine dining.

    Meanwhile, Liam Tomlin received the Pioneer Award, recognising his profound impact on the evolution of South Africa’s dining landscape.

    The evening also saw two Michelin-starred chefs honoured for their contributions to the industry.

    Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen received a Luxe Three-Star Award for Klein JAN, his acclaimed restaurant set against the backdrop of the Tswalu Kalahari Reserve.

    Phil Carmichael, celebrated for his expertise in modern European cuisine, was awarded Bistro of the Year for Mill Street Bistro, solidifying its place as one of the country’s top dining destinations.

    The night not only celebrated those at the peak of their craft but also served as a beacon of inspiration for the next generation of culinary talent.

    The 2025 Luxe Restaurant Awards winners

    Category winners

    Restaurant of the Year – Salon
    Chef of the Year – Candice Philip
    New Restaurant of the Year – Coy
    Pioneer Award – Liam Tomlin
    Culinary Innovation Award – Carla Schulze
    Culinary Media Personality of the Year – Zola Nene
    Culinary Rising Star Award – Amori Burger
    Hidden Gem Award – Good to Gather
    Pastry Chef of the Year – Keshia Louw
    Service Excellence Award – Mertia
    Style Award – Marble Cape Town
    Sustainability Award – Reverie Social Table
    Bar of the Year – Sin + Tax
    Bartender of the Year – JJ Hendricks (Fable Bar)
    Mixology Rising Star Award – Caitlin Crockart
    Bistro of the Year – Mill St Bistro
    Burger Joint of the Year – Brash
    Caterer of the Year – Vicky Crease Catering + Events
    Coffee Shop of the Year – La Cotte Mill House
    Cafe of the Year – Ground Art Caffe
    Casual Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year – Elgr
    Contemporary Restaurant of the Year – Upper Union
    Family Restaurant of the Year – Culinary Table
    Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year – Cyra
    Grillhouse of the Year – Tyler’s
    Hotel Restaurant of the Year – Proud Mary
    International Restaurant of the Year – Club Como
    Lifestyle Restaurant of the Year – Gemelli
    Patisserie of the Year – La Tarte
    Pop-Up Restaurant of the Year – Edge at Vue Short Market
    Restaurant Group of the Year – Tashas
    Rooftop Restaurant of the Year – The 11th Floor
    Street Food Restaurant of the Year – Yatai Ramenbar
    Tapas Restaurant of the Year – De Eetkamer

    Luxe Starred Restaurants

    One-Star Restaurants
    • Belly of the Beast
    • Beyond by Peter Tempelhoff
    • Epice
    • Fermier
    • Hōseki
    • Le Coin Français
    • Les Créatifs
    • Post & Pepper
    • The Jordan Restaurant with Marthinus Ferreira

    Two-Star Restaurants
    • Arkeste by Richard Carstens
    • Coy Restaurant
    • Cyra by Candice Philip
    • JAN Franschhoek
    • Mertia
    • Rust en Vrede Restaurant
    • The Living Room at Summerhill Estate
    • The Pot Luck Club (JHB & CPT)
    • Wolfgat

    Three-Star Restaurants
    • Chefs Warehouse at Beau Constantia
    • Dusk Restaurant
    • FYN Restaurant
    • La Colombe
    • La Petite Colombe
    • Pier
    • Restaurant Klein JAN
    • Salsify at The Roundhouse
    • Salon

