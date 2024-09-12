Tourism & Travel Hospitality
    Cape Town’s Bree Street welcomes Room 91, a new private events venue

    12 Sep 2024
    12 Sep 2024
    Liam Tomlin has elevated party and event catering with the launch of Room 91, a private events space at 91 Bree Street offering Chefs Warehouse’s renowned cuisine. Guests can now enjoy globally inspired dishes, such as braised lamb rib with Persian-spiced lentil ragout and spiced apricot-glazed kingklip, moving beyond traditional catering options.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Tomlin, along with his wife Jan and David Schneider, are partners in Room 91, an adaptable multi-level indoor-outdoor space on the upper floor of 91 Bree Street, overlooking Bree Street, the CBD, and Signal Hill.

    Room 91 is a versatile venue for various occasions, from wedding receptions and anniversaries to corporate lunches and product launches.

    "One of the things we’ve noticed after running restaurants in the CBD for so many years is that there is a dearth of versatile event spaces in town that serve great food and are not in hotels," says Tomlin. "We had this wonderful indoor-outdoor space on the top floor of our building that we’d used for a few functions and a strong contingent of highly professional management, kitchen, and front-of-house staff already on the premises. One day the penny dropped – it would be perfect as a designated space for occasions of any kind."

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Elevating event cuisine

    Located above Chefs Warehouse & Canteen and Merchant Bar & Grill on Bree Street, Room 91 offers flexible event spaces for up to 200 guests for cocktails or 70 for seated meals. The venue serves innovative cuisine, matching the quality of the group’s renowned tapas restaurants, and can be tailored for cocktails, canapés, family-style feasts, or set lunch and dinner menus.

    The split-level indoor space features warm muted tones, dark wood parquet floors, and adjustable LED lighting. The lower level includes a marble-topped bar with premium drinks, which can be separated by a curtain, and has a stage and facilities for large-screen TVs, ideal for meetings and gatherings.

    The upper landing opens onto a spacious, plant-filled balcony via a sliding door, offering stunning views of Bree Street, Signal Hill, and Table Mountain.

    Chefs Warehouse & Canteen, Merchant Bar & Grill, and Room 91 can be booked together for a full 91 Bree Street take-over, offering seamless access between all three venues. This setup is perfect for large-scale events of up to 400 guests, with convenient parking available across the street at Riebeek Square.

