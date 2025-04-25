4 Steps to inclusive, representative digital content

In 2025, diversity isn’t just about representing different races or cultures - it’s about representing different body types, abilities, sexual orientations, genders, languages, upbringings and backgrounds as the new normal

Source: © Unsplash Unsplash Special Effects Media South Africa’s content producer, Modiegi Mokgopa says it is out with the era of perfect and polished, and in with raw, authentic, relatable content

Representation encourages us to publicly celebrate and embrace ourselves. This feeds into the essence of Freedom Day, a day that reminds us to embrace inclusivity and a prosperous future.

Think about this in the context of digital content.

A few years ago, digital content was led by curated content, but that era has ended.

A 2025 study by BCG reveals that consumers are no longer satisfied with a one-size-fits-all approach; they crave personalised experiences that make them feel seen, represented, and understood online.

This is where diversity comes in, not just as a way to engage your audience, but as a means to meet their needs in a meaningful and authentic way.

Today’s social media users are no longer passive. They’re filtering, interrogating and swiping quicker than you can say “Stop scrolling!” They are seeking connection, relationship and content valuable to them.

The rise of micro-influencers and content creators

We see inclusion and diversity at the forefront of the rising popularity of micro-influencers and content creators.

These creators are no longer “posting-to-post” but using their lived experience to connect.

Their content, shaped by unique socio-economic realities, resonates because it reflects the everyday reality of many South Africans.

People relate with the likes of Tshepo, who’s struggling to date because he has gwababa [too shy to approach girls], Trevor, who struggles to make friends, or Celeste, who is on her journey, hustling to achieve her goals.

But that poses a better question: in the pursuit of virality, have we lost the importance of showcasing authenticity in our content?

It would seem so, but how do we prioritise diversity and authenticity in this current content climate?

4 Steps to inclusive, representative digital content

Diversity behind the scenes is non-negotiable You need people in the room who are not only creatively brilliant but also culturally fluent.You can’t build for a market you don’t understand. And you can’t understand a market you’renot actively engaging with.Give these people a voice and watch them bring magic to the table. Avoid leaning on stereotypes It is 2025 and no single cultural group is a monolith, hence it will be vital for your team toimmerse itself in the world of your audience and different points of view, putting hyper-personalisation front and centre, instead of defaulting to a one-size-fits-all message. Be bold, but not tone deaf Authentic content challenges outdated narratives, unearths hidden truths and contributestowards pop culture. Take your audience’s lead Your audience is constantly communicating with you on digital platforms. There are insights on audience behaviour that informs this, you want to stay close to the data to understand your audience. Besides turning your social media manager into a full-time digital detective, lurking in commentsections, decoding cryptic tags, and tracking down every mention like a social media Sherlock,there are other ways to keep your ear to the ground. Tools like Meltwater enable you to receive real-time notifications whenever your brand is mentioned, ensuring you never miss valuable audience insights. According to Hootsuite’s 2025 Social Media Trends report, 62% of social marketers who took part in the survey use social listening tools, boosting their confidence in content strategy, proving that this is the way to go.

A more inclusive, representative digital future

Nivea has done a fantastic job in representation. Not only have they represented various women, from different backgrounds, in each of their campaigns, but they have also recently started spotlighting creators from different walks of life.

My personal favourite is Thapelo Benjamin (mahlare64), a TikTok creator and petrol attendant, who showcases his life after work.

As we celebrate Freedom Day, let’s not only honour our pastbut , let’s shape a more inclusive, representative digital future, one campaign or piece of content at a time.