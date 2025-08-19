CreativeCircle | Ann Nurock: 3 key trends shaping the future of marketing and creativity

A central—and perhaps the most urgent—theme that echoed across the Palais was the reaffirmation of humanity’s role in an AI-driven world.

While artificial intelligence (AI) continues to revolutionise the creative landscape, the enduring power of human insight, emotion, and originality took centre stage.

Tor Myhren, Apple’s vice president of marketing and the festival’s Creative Marketer of the Year, opened Cannes with a statement that set the tone: “AI is revolutionary. It’s the most exciting, creative tool we’ve seen in our lifetimes.”

Yet, he made a clear distinction: “The human touch is our superpower.”

His message to the industry was: “I've got good news and I've got bad news. The good news is AI is not going to kill advertising. The bad news is that AI is not going to save advertising. We’ve got to save ourselves—and I think it’s by believing in what has always made this industry so special, which is human creativity.”

This emphasis on human-driven storytelling was reflected in the work that received top honours.

None of the Grand Prix or Gold-winning campaigns leaned on AI. Instead, they moved audiences through authentic, emotionally resonant narratives that tackled cultural and social issues with sincerity and depth.