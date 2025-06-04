Cannes Lions
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comMDNTVLGAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingTDMCaHead Marketing ServicesTopco MediaCan!doBET SoftwareMann MadeTractor OutdoorMANGO-OMCThe Walt Disney Company AfricaBroad MediaPBPREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us


Cannes Lions

latest news | galleries | videos | www.canneslions.com | @Cannes_Lions | youtube | flickr | linkedIn | rss

#Cannes2025: Ann Nurock explores the power of human creativity and rise of the creator economy

A week after returning from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the trends are becoming clearer. Two stood out for me: the enduring power of human creativity and the rise of the creator economy.
Ann NurockBy Ann Nurock
1 Jul 2025
1 Jul 2025
Source: © La Petite Marseillanais Fresh from her trip to the Cannes Lions, Ann Nurock explores the two trends of the enduring power of human creativity and the rise of the creator economy
Source: © La Petite Marseillanais La Petite Marseillanais Fresh from her trip to the Cannes Lions, Ann Nurock explores the two trends of the enduring power of human creativity and the rise of the creator economy

AI dominated the conversation on and off the stage, yet the winning work rarely reflected this obsession.

Tor Myhren, Apple’s VP of Marketing Communications, called AI “the most exciting creative tool we’ve seen in our lifetime” and “mind-blowing,” predicting it will be “woven into every single aspect of what we do".

Still, he stressed, “The human touch is our superpower… and the path to long-term brand love.”

Marketing, he said, is about “touching hearts and making you feel something — and people are so much better at this than machines".

His conclusion, “AI will neither kill nor save advertising. We've got to save ourselves… by believing in what has always made this industry so special, which is human creativity.”

Similarly, P&G’s Marc Pritchard noted, “Technology has always created potential for new sources of creativity,” but reinforced that “at the heart of building brands is humanity".

Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey echoed this: “Humanity is not our limitation, it’s our superpower.” She emphasised emotion as the key to “disruption and desire".

VML Intelligence’s The Future 100: 2025 supports this view: 76% believe tech will never replace human creativity.

Debbi Vandeven, VML’s Global CCO, put it simply, “No matter what we do, we must remember a person is at the centre of what we are creating… not at the expense of the creative.”

The creator economy is here

The second major trend—what many called the festival’s overarching theme—is that the “creator economy is here”. Creators were front and centre, from beachside talks to the Palais stage.

Unilever’s new CEO Hans Schumacher, announced that 50% of their media spend now goes to social-first and creator content, with an 800% increase in influencer use since 2023.

Why is this working? “They talk to us like humans,” says Creative X’s Anastasia Leng. These ads spotlight real people and real stories. It’s about “authenticity over perfection,” brand alignment, and relationship-building.

But even amid this creator boom, control and strategy still matter.

As one leader noted, this is “a tactic, not a strategy,” and “lots of littles must map back to the big".

In what feels like a gold rush, brands must move fast.

As TikTok’s Sophia Hernandez said, creator content is vital “in a world where half of people are saying they don’t like ads,” especially Gen Z, who demand relevance over polish.

Read more: influence, Apple, P&G, Unilever, Ann Nurock, artificial intelligence, Debbi Vandeven, creative agencies, Tor Myhren, Gen Z, AI, Marc Pritchard, TikTok, creator economy, Cannes trends, human creativity, #Cannes2025
Share this article
NextOptions

About Ann Nurock

Ann is a Partner at Relationship Audits and Management, a global consultancy that measures and optimises client /agency relationships. Her proprietary Radar tool is used by 30 corporates globally and as a result, she interacts with over 200 agencies of all disciplines. In addition to Radar, Ann attends the Cannes Lion Festival of Creativity on behalf of the SA Creative Circle and Bizcommunity and presents the trends to all sectors of business Contact details: Ann.nurock@relationshipaudits.com; LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/annnurock
Related
OptionsNext
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz