Warc: 3 themes from Cannes Lions for commercial success

The three key themes from the winners of the Creative Effectiveness Lions 2025 are compound creativity, humour and market disruption. Prioritising these will lead to commercial success, says Warc’s new report Creative Effectiveness Lions 2025 - Insights from the winners.

Warc has revealed insights from the winners of the Cannes Creative Effectiveness Lions 2025 (Image supplied)

The report identifies trends and themes common to the award-winning campaigns of this year’s Cannes Creative Effectiveness Lions, rewarding creativity that has also met business goals and driven sustainable impact over time.

Based on Warc’s analysis of the entries and the jury’s deliberations, the report unearths insights into what makes a campaign both creative and effective, offers a behind-the-scenes view on the strategies that led to success, and provides takeaways for advertisers, agencies, media owners, people and planet.

Commenting on the report, John Bizzell, awards lead, Warc says, “Marketers will learn a lot from this year’s crop of winners. These campaigns are using the power of creativity to solve real business and societal challenges whilst driving growth.”

3 key themes

The three key themes from the winners of the Creative Effectiveness Lions 2025 are:

Compound creativity drives long-term success Brands that stick with creative platforms or themes, and allow them to build and strengthen over time, achieve greater recognition, loyalty, and financial returns. System1 research presented on stage at this year’s Cannes Lions festival by Andrew Tindell, SVP Global Partnerships, found that the most consistent brands generated, on average, 27% more very large brand effects, such as awareness, differentiation, and salience, and 28% more very large business effects. Shot on iPhone, the longest-running campaign in Apple’s history, and awarded this year’s Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix, reported 14 billion views over its 10-year run and has seen iPhone consistently ranked as the #1 smartphone camera, resulting in 5 percentage points of growth in market share since 2015. Silver-winning Dove’s Real Beauty, launched in 200,4 also demonstrates how consistency delivers results. #CreativeCircle | Neo Mashigo: The difference between a cherry and goat dung Danette Breitenbach 7 Aug 2025 Having a sense of humour pays off with audiences Warc’s report into what’s working in humorous advertising outlined how amusing ads trigger brain reward systems, making messages more memorable and distinctive. A study by The Martin Agency has revealed that 72% of people would choose a brand that uses humour over a competitor that does not, and 91% prefer brands to be funny. The 2025 Creative Effectiveness jury recognised that many campaigns aimed to induce laughter in audiences had also paid off for brands that commissioned them. Gold Lion-winning campaign The Misheard Version for British eyecare brand Specsavers, skincare brand CeraVe’s bronze winner Michael CeraVe, and cat food brand Sheba’s The Gravy Race, which also won a bronze Lion, all leaned into laughs to increase impact. Market disruption creates breakthrough results Brands challenging their sector's status quo achieve significant advantages over competitors. The jury highlighted skincare brand Vaseline’s bronze winner, Transition Body Lotion, which disrupted the skincare category by becoming a cultural moment that demonstrated how addressing the needs of a specific, underserved community could lead to business success. Silver Lion awarded campaign Find Your Summer for Magnum, encouraged consumers to enjoy ice cream during the winter months, breaking the seasonal sales slump. McDonald’s No Smiles silver-winning campaign redefined its workplace culture to attract Gen Z employees by promoting authenticity over forced smiles.

The key to creative effectiveness

“Prioritising consistent, long-term, emotionally resonant creative that challenge category conventions while remaining culturally relevant and authentic, is the key to Creative Effectiveness,” says Bizzell.

“Having spent two long days in the jury room, I learnt exactly what you need to do (and not do) to come out on top in this category.

“Focus your energy on telling the jury the story of the campaign’s impact. It breaks down to three simple things: connect your results to your objectives, keep it simple, make it interesting.”

Commenting further on the judging process, jury president Andrea Diquez, global CEO, GUT, says, “Everything this jury saw had won or been shortlisted for creativity in a previous year, so the body of work is always very impressive.

“When evaluating the entries this year, it was critical for us to assess the boldness of the ideas together with the significance of the impact. We were looking for work that was courageous and authentic.”

The full report is available to Warc subscribers.