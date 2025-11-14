Talha Essop named Overall Winner of Saica’s Trainee Trailblazer Awards 2025

Saica proudly honours Talha Essop, its first-year trainee at FirstRand Bank Ltd, as the overall winner of the Trainee Trailblazer Awards 2025 – a recognition reserved for those who redefine what it means to lead with purpose and impact.

Essop’s story is one of bold vision and unwavering commitment to change. While navigating the rigours of his training contract, he identified a critical gap in South Africa’s tax legislation that limits access to the section 10(1)(q) bursary exemption, an obstacle that burdens countless students and families. Refusing to accept the status quo, Essop spearheaded research in collaboration with senior lecturers at Wits University, presenting his findings at the International Conference of Accountancy and Business in Cape Town. His proposal is now under consideration by National Treasury and Sars for inclusion in the 2026 Budget – a reform that could unlock educational opportunities for thousands of South Africans.

Beyond policy advocacy, Essop champions social impact at the grassroots level. Through FirstRand’s 'Keeping Girls in School' programme, he breaks barriers as the only male committee member, raising funds and delivering menstrual health education in underprivileged communities. His efforts ensure dignity and opportunity for young girls, challenging stereotypes and fostering equality.

Inside FirstRand, Essop’s influence is equally profound. His collaboration with the Human Capital and Social Investing Office earned him the title of First Class Custodian, celebrating employees who embody excellence and social responsibility.

Academically, Essop shines as a Golden Key Honours Society member, Dean’s List achiever, and top student in his honours degree at Wits. His work advances global priorities: Quality Education (SDG 4), Gender Equality (SDG 5), and Reduced Inequalities (SDG 10), proving that leadership is not about position, but about impact.

Talha Essop is more than a trailblazer; he is a catalyst for transformation.

Congratulations, Talha! Your vision and courage inspire the profession and the nation.

Saica extends its sincere appreciation to its sponsors: Standard Bank, BDO, Camaf, Milpark Education, AGSA, No-Valo learning centre, MyCAHub, for their unwavering support in recognising and uplifting the profession’s young leaders.



