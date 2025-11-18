Prof. Wiseman Nkuhlu receives 2025 IFAC Global Leadership Award

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) proudly congratulates Professor Lumkile Wiseman Nkuhlu on being named a recipient of the 2025 IFAC Global Leadership Award, presented on 12 November 2025 at the IFAC Council meeting in Mexico City. This prestigious award honours individuals whose contributions have significantly advanced the global accountancy profession. Prof. Nkuhlu joins an elite group of leaders recognised for shaping the future of the profession worldwide.

As South Africa’s first Black African Chartered Accountant, Prof. Nkuhlu has spent over five decades championing governance, ethical leadership, and transformation. His influence spans public service, where he served as Economic Advisor to President Thabo Mbeki; corporate leadership, guiding major firms through governance reforms; and continental development, leading NEPAD’s economic revival efforts. Globally, he has shaped accountancy education and standards through his tenure on the IFRS Foundation Board and his advocacy for ethical leadership and public-sector financial management.

Prof. Nkuhlu also played a pivotal role in founding the Thuthuka Education Upliftment Fund, a pioneering initiative that transformed Saica’s membership demographics. In 2002, African and Coloured members represented just 3% of Saica’s membership. Today, they account for 37%, a historic achievement in diversity and inclusion. Thuthuka is now globally recognised as a leading model for enabling access and equity in the profession.

Patricia Stock, CEO of Saica, welcomed the recognition, stating: “Prof. Nkuhlu embodies the highest ideals of the accountancy profession - integrity, service to society, and the courage to lead transformative change. His pioneering role, global leadership, and unwavering commitment to the development of future generations continue to inspire us. The Thuthuka model he helped build remains a cornerstone of Saica’s contribution to enabling access and inclusion into the Chartered Accountancy profession in South Africa. This IFAC recognition is not only deserved - it is a celebration of a lifetime of service that has shaped the trajectory of our profession”.

Prof. Nkuhlu’s leadership has opened doors for thousands of aspiring professionals, strengthened ethical and governance frameworks, and positioned Africa as a thought leader in global accountancy. His IFAC Global Leadership Award is a testament to a life devoted to excellence, justice, education, and societal progress.