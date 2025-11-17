Spar goes 'SuperSized' on Black Friday 2025 with 2 massive savings events

Spar South Africa is redefining value this shopping season with its biggest Black Friday campaign to date – 'Black Friday with SuperSized Savings'. The nationwide sale takes a dual-phased approach designed to deliver maximum relief to South African consumers by increasing basket size and offering competitive pricing across grocery and liquor products.

This comes as household affordability remains under pressure, with many South Africans earning below R3,500 per month. At the same time, consumer appetite for Black Friday deals continues to grow, with shoppers spending over R30bn across major banks during the 2024 Black Friday weekend, according to the 2024 Black Friday Index Report. The four-day period from Black Friday through Cyber Monday now accounts for over 30% of all festive-season retail transactions, signalling how critical the event has become for households managing tight budgets.

To accommodate varying consumer budgets and pay cycles, Spar will host two major savings windows in November: Early Black Friday: Friday, 14 November to Sunday, 16 November 2025 (three days), and Official Black Friday (end November).

Understanding that value extends beyond discounts alone, Spar is making everyday life a little easier. That’s why this year’s Early Black Friday event (14–16 November) comes with Spar Mobile Double-Up Data Deals and unbeatable combo offers on household essentials like cake flour, maize meal, and rice. Falling mid-month, when budgets are usually stretched, these deals are designed to help families stay connected and keep their cupboards stocked until payday.

For Official Black Friday, Spar will turn up the savings with a wider range of grocery items, rewarding shoppers with a high-value, tangible shopping experience. “Our goal for Black Friday 2025 is to meet our customers exactly where they are – whether they’re looking for a mid-month top-up or planning their major month-end shop,” says Mpudi Maubane, National PR, Communications & Sponsorships manager at The Spar Group.

“By offering SuperSized Savings on our deep-cut products and coupling that with free mobile data incentives, we’re making the Black Friday experience more rewarding and impactful. We’re ready for a November that sets the tone for the festive season – one that makes it easier for families to afford their favourite grocery essentials and share them with loved ones,” Maubane continues.

Recent data shows that South Africans are more intentional than ever about value. According to MyBroadband’s 2025 shopper survey, 94% of respondents plan to shop online, with 57% set to spend over R2,500 and 34% spending more than R5,000. A 2025 E-commerce Trends: Black Friday Buying Behaviour Report found that 47% of South Africans plan to buy more during Black Friday than at any other time of year – highlighting a nation still motivated by savings but increasingly strategic about how and where they spend.

However, as NielsenIQ Consumer Outlook 2026 notes, discounts alone no longer guarantee loyalty. Modern shoppers are demanding greater value, convenience, and brand trust – factors that Spar continues to deliver on through its community-driven approach and customer-first innovations.

“With pricing being in the spotlight for so many South Africans, we want this Black Friday to genuinely make a difference,” says Maubane. “It’s about helping families get what they need – and still enjoy the small things that make the season special.”

Spar encourages customers to visit their local store during both Black Friday events and sign up for Spar Rewards to access exclusive savings and added value throughout the festive season.



