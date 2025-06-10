Angelo Swartz to lead Spar Southern Africa as Max Oliva steps down

The Spar Group has confirmed that Max Oliva will step down from his role as CEO of Spar South Africa after a 30-year career with the business.

Spar Group CEO, Angelo Swartz. Image supplied

To ensure continuity and maintain the strong momentum Spar South Africa is currently experiencing, Spar Group CEO, Angelo Swartz will assume operational leadership of the Southern Africa region.

Oliva leaves behind a remarkable legacy with Spar and an enduring contribution to the retail industry. Throughout his career, he held several senior leadership roles across the group, culminating in his appointment as CEO of the largest business within Spar.

His steady leadership helped the group navigate some its most challenging periods, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the implementation of SAP, and the broader adoption of new technologies across the business.

Max Oliva, CEO of The Spar Group Southern Africa, steps down. Image supplied

His resilience, tenacity, and ability to lead with integrity and purpose earned him deep respect within SPAR and the wider retail community.

Oliva departs the organisation with a solid track record of performance and transformation. The Board and Executive Team expressed its sincere gratitude for his significant contributions and extended best wishes for continued success as he assumes the role of CEO at McDonald’s South Africa - a natural progression in his distinguished professional journey.

Commenting on the transition, Oliva said: “It has been an honour to serve Spar for the past three decades. While this was not an easy decision, I am confident that the business is in capable hands. Angelo has my full support, and I am excited to see how the team continues to build on the momentum we’ve created.”

Swartz added: “I have had the privilege of working closely with Max for many years and have immense respect for his leadership and the legacy he leaves. Thanks to the strong foundation he has laid, I approach this next phase with confidence that, together with our talented team, we will continue to push forward and deliver on our growth ambitions for Southern Africa.”

Swartz’s transition into the expanded role is underpinned by the support of a strong and experienced Group Executive Committee, who will continue to drive the broader strategic and operational initiatives across the business.

This structure enables Swartz to focus his attention on the Southern Africa operations and ensure continued progress on key priorities, particularly around reigniting top-line growth, unlocking operational efficiencies, and supporting our independent retailers.

Swartz is a highly experienced executive with a longstanding career at Spar and a deep understanding of the local market and retailer network. His leadership has been instrumental in several of the group’s recent initiatives and achievements.

With Swartz at the helm, supported by a talented leadership team, Spar South Africa is well-positioned to continue executing its strategy and delivering value to all stakeholders.