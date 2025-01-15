BizTrends2025: the rise of the conscious consumer

The rise of the conscious consumer, conscious retail, and sustainability-as-a-business model are shaping the retail sector in 2025.

Max Oliva, CEO, Spar Southern Africa. Image supplied

While trends like autonomous retail (self-operating stores) and AI-driven hyper-personalisation dominate headlines, the big shift lies in the emergence of climate-conscious consumers and the demand for a climate-resilient and sustainable supply chain.

These aren’t just trends; they’re transformative imperatives for South Africa’s retail industry.

The economic outlook is also more encouraging: interest rate cuts, more manageable inflation, and a +1% GDP growth forecast signal a more stable consumer environment. Policy certainty from the Government of National Unity adds further optimism.

However, to truly capitalise on these changes, the retail sector must address the seismic shifts in consumer behaviour shaped by the pandemic and ongoing environmental and social awareness.

A new consumer mindset

McKinsey’s State of Grocery Retail 2024 report highlights a fascinating trend: South African consumers in both high- and low-income groups are focused on saving money, and more are looking to buy premium products.

This is an intriguing insight as it reflects increased demand for convenience, with more shoppers turning to online channels and buying food-on-the-go products on the one hand, while on the other, high-income consumers are also increasingly placing a premium on buying healthier, more sustainable food.

Research by Nielsen IQ shows that while affordability remains a top consideration, products and services must also address consumers’ daily needs in convenience, health, performance, user-centricity, and sustainability. These dramatically influence consumer perception of what is worth spending on.

In response, retailers must adapt their messaging to align with these evolving priorities, meeting consumers where they are – whether that’s through personalised offers, daily deals, seamless omnichannel experiences, or innovative product solutions that address daily needs.

At The Spar Group, we’ve seen these trends coming and are rising to meet the moment. For instance:

Driving sustainability through partnerships : We work directly with farmers to reduce emissions in our supply chain while supporting the decarbonisation of supplier operations, including packaging and waste management.

: We work directly with farmers to reduce emissions in our supply chain while supporting the decarbonisation of supplier operations, including packaging and waste management. Empowering consumers : Through initiatives like our SPAR private-label products and reward programmes, we empower customers to make healthier, more sustainable choices, supported by transparent labelling and education campaigns.

: Through initiatives like our SPAR private-label products and reward programmes, we empower customers to make healthier, more sustainable choices, supported by transparent labelling and education campaigns. Reducing environmental impact: From energy-efficient retail outlets to piloting circular economy models, we’re embedding sustainability at every level of our operations.

The climate-conscious shift

In 2025, climate-conscious retail will no longer be a “nice-to-have” but a core business driver. Carbon footprint tracking on products, climate-impact scores alongside nutritional information, and climate-responsive pricing are among the approaches gaining traction globally.

At Spar, we’re already exploring these innovations, ensuring that our offerings resonate with consumers prioritising sustainability.

Future-ready retail

As e-commerce continues its meteoric rise, retailers must ensure they’re accessible across all channels with secure payment options, streamlined checkout experiences, and relevant offerings.

At Spar, our SPAR2U delivery service and online shopping platforms are designed to cater to this demand, making everyday life easier for our customers.

2025 marks a pivotal moment for South African retail. Retailers who fail to embrace these changes risk being left behind.