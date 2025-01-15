Key snack trends for 2025 - Euromonitor Intl

According to data analytics company Euromonitor International, most snacks categories are set to register retail volume declines in South Africa in 2025, as consumers have been reducing their overall consumption.

Savoury snacks is expected to be the only exception, although growth will be minimal. Many of those consumers who do continue to purchase are looking for value for money, and choose affordable brands or those on promotion to offset price increases; however, some brands are finding it difficult to continue promotions due to rising costs.

Promotions are therefore becoming less frequent, and the deep discounts of the past are no longer being seen.

Smaller pack sizes have been seeing a boost, due to the demand for convenience, with consumers favouring packs they can take on-the-go.

Furthermore, small pack sizes are also popular amongst cash-strapped consumers, especially for more indulgent products, as these packs require a lower cash outlay per purchase.

However, at the other end of the spectrum bulk packaging continues to attract consumers who can afford to purchase bigger packs, thanks to its good value for money.

There is growing interest in snacks products with health claims, such as high in protein, or high fibre.

Products with reduced sugar/salt are also increasingly popular. However, for products such as chocolate confectionery or ice cream, consumers see these as a treat, and most prefer the indulgence of traditional versions over the healthier versions available of these products.

Brands also remind consumers to “treat themselves” through various campaigns to drive impulse purchases. Nestlé, for example, has chocolate products in the soft drinks fridges, or offers bundle promotions with other Nestlé products, such as Nescafé coffee.

School lunches remain a focus for driving snacking occasions by brands; however, with household budgets being constrained, some parents are focusing on snacks they consider more essential, more filling, or more wholesome, such as yoghurt and fresh fruit.

New launches are often coupled with social media promotion to engage with consumers and increase awareness of these products. Seen as the consumers of the future, brands are targeting Gen Z specifically to recruit new consumers.

As they are social media natives, having a presence online is essential to engage with these consumers.