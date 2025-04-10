BizTrends2025: Discovery - Visa: 2025 the year of returning to the office

The Visa Discovery Bank SpendTrend 2025 report highlights the global trend of people returning to the office and how this is accelerating the convenience trend.

The Visa Discovery Bank SpendTrend 2025 report was released at a function at Discovery Place in Sandton today, 10 April, presented by Lineshree Moodley, country manager, Visa South Africa and Hylton Kallner, chief executive officer, Discovery Bank and Discovery South Africa.

“This year, again, the trend is the rise of convenience and busier lifestyles, but especially now with more and more people are going back to the office,” says Moodley.

“We spoke to about 764 companies, more than 80% said that they feel that by 2025 they will be back in office.”She adds that the return-to-work trend is global.

About the report, she says that we need to understand what consumers are expecting and how their needs are evolving so we can take propositions to market that resonate.

“For example, as people return to the office, we will see an increase in the rise of convenience.

“So how do you integrate some of these trends into the overall products and solutions that you're putting together for consumers?” she asks.

4 main trends

Moodley discussed four main trends highlighted in the report.