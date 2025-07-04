BehindtheIMC | Bryony Rose on AI search, adaptability, and redefining digital visibility

Bryony Rose, director for Yext’s Enterprise International business, will present HyperLocal is Lekker - Search Fragmentation and the Rise of AI as a keynote speaker at the Nedbank IMC Conference 2025 that takes place on 18 September at the Mosaiek Teatro in Fairland, Randburg.

Bryony Rose. Source: Nedbank IMC

Bizcommunity together with the Nedbank IMC Conference, will present exclusive profiles of the speakers running up to the event.

Rose leads Yext’s Enterprise International Business, where she leverages over 10 years of experience to support major brands across Europe, South Africa, Australia, and the Middle East.

Her focus is on helping businesses manage their digital presence and optimise customer journeys in an increasingly fragmented search environment.

At the forefront of AI-powered search, Rose helps organisations adapt to the evolving ways consumers seek information online. Her background includes a mix of strategic leadership and performance.

How would you describe yourself in one word?

Resilient.

What excites you the most about your industry?

Being at the forefront of understanding the impact of AI Search and LLM’s on businesses and their end customers in the world of online search.

We are witnessing the fastest adopted technology of all time with ChatGPT and a growing range of other options such as Gemini, Perplexity and Claude.

The impact on customer behaviour and the way people search is huge. Helping businesses get AI-ready is no easy task, but Yext is fully equipped to lead in this.

What upcoming trend is important for the industry and why?

Search Fragmentation! Yext has been the leading provider of discover-ability technology globally for over 15 years, and with more than 25% of online searches moving from the likes of Google and Apple to Social and AI-based platforms just in the last year, we have worked hard to get ahead of this.

Technology providers must ensure they are future-proofing their technology and can continue to give their clients detailed and actionable insights. Our latest analytics offering is a game changer for the world of understanding performance in AI searches, ensuring we can continue to keep our clients ahead.

What gives you the most satisfaction in your work?

Solving complex problems. I have the pleasure of working across industries and continents, helping CMOs, COOs and digital/ marketing teams navigate the tricky and ever-changing waters of controlling their data across so many endpoints.

It has never been more important to ensure you show up for your customers as they expect. Increasing our clients’ performance, market shares and revenue along the way is also very satisfying.

What excites you about the upcoming IMC and being a speaker at the event?

The lineup is incredible, and the variety of topics looks very interesting and well curated around the main theme. I anticipate some really high energy and great conversations on the day. I look forward to some excellent new connections and am proud to be part of the speaking alumni.

What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

Everything in good time, and leverage all the tools in your toolbox to succeed. I live by Yext’s founding principles in every aspect of my life: learn fast, think big and get stuff done - but not everything can or should be in your control.

Sometimes opportunities come from left field, a new colleague, a past experience or a seismic market change such as the rise of AI. As a professional actor, I have also brought lots of transferable skills to my current role, which involves presenting, pitching and sharpening people skills.

Given the above, what advice do you have for a young person looking to enter the industry?

Be curious, be adaptable and always willing to learn. SaaS tech is a very fast-moving but rewarding industry to get into and a space that is always innovating, so bring your full self to work and define your path!

About the IMC 2025

Early bird tickets to the Nedbank IMC 2025 on 18 September have sold out. In-person tickets are priced at R4000 (excl. VAT). Virtual tickets are available.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit IMC

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. Launched in 2019, it has become Africa’s biggest marketing conference. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.

The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2025 theme is Marketing is Business.