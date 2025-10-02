NedbankIMC2025 | Melusi Mhlungu - "Are you playing to win, or not to lose?"

Melusi Mhlungu, We Are Bizarre's founder & chief creative officer, says all he has wanted to do in his career is be a sponge in the world and then come back to South Africa and wring out all that he has absorbed.

Creating the Most Interesting Brand in the Room, the topic of his talk at the IMC, is the philosophy of his agency and is inspired by his journey as a creative.

As a creative, he has worked overseas at agencies on global brands, with a Super Bowl commercial to his credit. Working on some of the world's most inspiring brands led his decision to come back home and create his own agency.

Creating the most interesting brand in the room is what sits at the core of his agency.

What this takes and the lessons he has learnt is what he unpacked for the IMC audience.

One of these is that you can only create an interesting brand with crazy ideas and trust. He also mentions instinct in this regard, and that you might get it wrong.

This, he says, will free you, and then you can create without fear.

