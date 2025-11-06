The Art of Making a Difference: Naked collabs with SA artists

Digital insurance platform Naked has found a unique way to spotlight the causes and charities it supports through The Naked Difference. It has selected eight South African visual artists to create artworks inspired by these organisations.

The Art of Making a Difference collection tells the story of the Naked Difference and the causes it supports through a curated collection of graphic poster artworks.

Art meets charity

Each piece celebrates the mission and impact of a different organisation — from reforesting South Africa’s landscapes and addressing inequality to supporting survivors of gender-based violence.

The public can also pre-order tote bags and limited-edition prints of the artworks until 14 November, with all profits going directly to the causes and charities.

The artists involved in the collaboration – along with their artworks and the causes they support – include:

Lazi Mathebula's The Boy is Doing It bursts with youthful energy, celebrating Door of Hope’s mission to give every child a brighter future.

Xia Carstens’ Fly High was inspired by Greenpop’s reforestation work that breathes new life into South Africa’s landscapes and communities.

Ziyaad Samsodien’s Dog Park celebrates Oscars Arc WOOF Project and the joy of adoption – showing how community and compassion can change lives.

Imile Wepener’s Embrace, created for Cotlands, captures the organisation’s vision for children to thrive through play and education.

Phathutshedzo Nembilwi’s Sunday Lunch pays tribute to the Kolisi Foundation, portraying community, care, and the quiet strength of women shaping change.

Eva Faerch’s Teaching to Fish reflects ForAfrika’s mission to empower communities through food security and sustainable livelihoods.

Studio Muti’s Good Morning Sunshine captures the optimism and hope that Good Morning Angels brings to communities in need.

Studio Muti’s Delta Park celebrates Jozi Trails and its vision for accessible, shared spaces.



“The artists have created stunning artworks that capture how our partners are shaping a better South Africa,” says Sumarie Greybe, co-founder of Naked.

“We love how these beautiful artworks bring the causes to life and help people to connect with the groundbreaking organisations and the dedicated people who work tirelessly to uplift communities and create a brighter future for all.”

Naked charges a flat fee to cover its running costs, with the rest of the premiums going into a shared pool to pay claims.

At the end of each financial year, any surplus funds left in the claims pool are donated to causes chosen by customers through the Naked Difference.

This year, Naked has earmarked R1.1m for causes and communities chosen by its customers.

Greybe says: “Our business model is based on shared value and the idea that insurance should be more transparent, digital, and socially conscious.

“Because we don’t profit from the claims pool, customers know they’ll never have to fight for a valid claim, and they get to be part of something that gives back to the causes and communities they care about.

“By being intentional with their choices, customers can make a tangible difference and help to build a more sustainable, fair, and compassionate world.”

The artworks can be viewed on the Naked website.