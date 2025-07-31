Feed the Nation urges corporate SA to help alleviate hunger

Pick n Pay’s Feed the Nation is urging corporate South Africa to get involved and help alleviate hunger in the country.

Image credit: Michael Ali on Unsplash

Started during Covid-19, Feed the Nation has since distributed food worth over R215m, providing more than 45 million meals to individuals and families in need. Through its work, the initiative has delivered over 272,000 hampers and reached nearly 600 schools nationwide.

Urgent relief

Feed the Nation has also focused on supporting child-headed households, reaching 53,500 families and delivering over 6.8 million meals specifically to these children and young caregivers.

Feed the Nation mobilised Pick n Pay staff, suppliers, customers, and partners to deliver urgent relief to communities in need.

"Over the past five years, we've worked hand-in-hand with communities, NPOs, and partners on the ground to ensure dignity remains central to our approach.

Feed the Nation is not just a platform, it’s a commitment we live daily, and I’m proud of the real impact it continues to deliver," comments Deirdre Mullins, national CSI manager: Pick n Pay and Feed the Nation.

Collaboration

Through collaborations with corporate partners, the initiative has amplified its reach and created a sustainable impact in communities.

For example, a recent partnership with MIDEA (Leviance Group) has ensured that proceeds from online sales of MIDEA products in South Africa directly support Feed the Nation’s initiatives.

A long-standing partnership with the Kolisi Foundation has strengthened food handovers and community resilience projects, while collaborations with organisations like Sisanda FunDaytion and The Haven Night Shelter have ensured holiday experiences and food parcels for children in orphanages.

Working alongside the Black Coffee Foundation, Feed the Nation has provided rapid disaster relief during crises, including flood relief efforts in Mthatha.

Collaborative projects with the City of Cape Town, Pick n Pay Hypermarkets, and the Pick n Pay School Club have ensured that children in vulnerable communities receive ongoing nutrition support, even during school holidays.

These partnerships demonstrate how cross-sector collaboration enables greater reach and impact, reinforcing the importance of private sector involvement in addressing systemic challenges like hunger in South Africa.

How you can help

Feed the Nation is now calling on corporate South Africa, professional networks, and industry associations to join this mission.

Businesses can contribute through direct funding partnerships, product-linked donation models, staff volunteer programmes, and tailored collaborations that align with their ESG priorities while delivering a tangible, dignified impact on the ground.

"This work has shown us that collaboration is powerful. From corporate partners to local NGOs and volunteers, Feed the Nation has brought people together to make real change.

“We invite more partners to walk this journey with us, because together, we can build a future where no child goes to school hungry,” comments Mullins.

Looking ahead, Feed the Nation remains committed to expanding its school nutrition programmes, piloting additional community kitchens to strengthen year-round hunger relief, and enhancing its disaster response capacity to reach communities faster in times of crisis.

The initiative is also focused on securing long-term donor partnerships to create a reliable pipeline of funding that ensures consistent, effective support for communities in need.

"Feed the Nation is not just a campaign, it is a long-term commitment to restoring dignity through food security.

“Our team works closely with community partners, schools, and donors to ensure that every contribution translates into meaningful impact. This work is deeply personal for many of us, and we are proud to be part of a movement that puts people first,” concludes Mullins.

To learn how your organisation can partner with Feed the Nation, visit feedthenation.org.za/donate/ or follow the LinkedIn page.