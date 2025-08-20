Subscribe & Follow
Stellenbosch Uni opens state-of-the-art morphology centre in Cape Town
It blends cutting-edge technology with traditional anatomical resources, offering students access to human anatomy through multiple learning modalities.
Immersive journey
“With the MMLC, we’ve reimagined health sciences education, changing learning from a passive exercise into an interactive, immersive journey,” says Professor Karin Baatjes, vice-dean: learning and teaching in SU’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.
“This cutting-edge training facility uses the latest technology to transform how students connect with the complexity of the human body.”
The centre includes virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) systems, interactive touch tables enabling 3D anatomical exploration, and advanced 3D printing facilities for creating tactile models used in surgical planning and health sciences education.
The VR headset enables students to perform virtual dissections, manipulate anatomical structures in real-time, and examine internal systems from multiple perspectives.
Equipped for tomorrow’s challenges
Professor Simone Titus-Dawson, digital education and innovation lead at SU’s Department of Health Professions Education, emphasises the pedagogical transformation.
“By integrating the latest technology, we’ve made learning active and intuitive. Students can explore anatomy in multi-dimensional spaces, reinforcing clinical relevance and improving retention.”
Beyond its technological capabilities, the MMLC maintains extensive traditional resources, housing over 1,300 ethically sourced human specimens spanning normal and pathological morphology, alongside high-quality microscopes and curated histology slide collections for detailed tissue examination.
Professor Gerhard Walzl, head of the division of immunology, highlights the centre’s broader impact.
“The MMLC serves as a collaborative hub where health sciences professionals, researchers, clinicians, and educators converge. It stimulates interdisciplinary collaboration while advancing medical research and clinical practice.”
The facility’s comprehensive approach addresses evolving educational needs in an increasingly digital healthcare landscape.
Baatjes notes: “This centre positions us to create future-ready health professionals who can navigate both traditional medical knowledge and emerging technologies, ensuring they’re equipped for tomorrow’s healthcare challenges and opportunities.”
Related
The global plastics treaty process has fallen flat. Here’s what went wrong, and how you can help 18 hours African universities urged to spearhead climate research 1 day How GenAI tools can cut mining maintenance costs by 10% 1 day 2025 Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards winners revealed 2 days South Africa vows relentless fight against plastic pollution amid global treaty setback 2 days Why women's health is key to economic success in South Africa 15 Aug 2025