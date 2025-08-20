Stellenbosch Uni opens state-of-the-art morphology centre in Cape Town

Stellenbosch University (SU) unveiled its state-of-the-art Medical Morphology Learning Centre (MMLC) at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences on its Tygerberg Campus in Cape Town. By eschewing conventional teaching techniques and establishing an immersive, participatory learning environment, the centre reinvents health sciences education.

The centre includes virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) systems, interactive touch tables enabling 3D anatomical exploration, and advanced 3D printing facilities. Image supplied.

It blends cutting-edge technology with traditional anatomical resources, offering students access to human anatomy through multiple learning modalities.

Immersive journey

“With the MMLC, we’ve reimagined health sciences education, changing learning from a passive exercise into an interactive, immersive journey,” says Professor Karin Baatjes, vice-dean: learning and teaching in SU’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.

“This cutting-edge training facility uses the latest technology to transform how students connect with the complexity of the human body.”

The centre includes virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) systems, interactive touch tables enabling 3D anatomical exploration, and advanced 3D printing facilities for creating tactile models used in surgical planning and health sciences education.

The VR headset enables students to perform virtual dissections, manipulate anatomical structures in real-time, and examine internal systems from multiple perspectives.

Equipped for tomorrow’s challenges

Professor Simone Titus-Dawson, digital education and innovation lead at SU’s Department of Health Professions Education, emphasises the pedagogical transformation.

“By integrating the latest technology, we’ve made learning active and intuitive. Students can explore anatomy in multi-dimensional spaces, reinforcing clinical relevance and improving retention.”

Beyond its technological capabilities, the MMLC maintains extensive traditional resources, housing over 1,300 ethically sourced human specimens spanning normal and pathological morphology, alongside high-quality microscopes and curated histology slide collections for detailed tissue examination.

Professor Gerhard Walzl, head of the division of immunology, highlights the centre’s broader impact.

“The MMLC serves as a collaborative hub where health sciences professionals, researchers, clinicians, and educators converge. It stimulates interdisciplinary collaboration while advancing medical research and clinical practice.”

The facility’s comprehensive approach addresses evolving educational needs in an increasingly digital healthcare landscape.

Baatjes notes: “This centre positions us to create future-ready health professionals who can navigate both traditional medical knowledge and emerging technologies, ensuring they’re equipped for tomorrow’s healthcare challenges and opportunities.”