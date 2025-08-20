South Africa
Healthcare Education & Training
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

StoneIcon OncologyMedihelpCOHSASAAfriGISNorth-West University (NWU)CANSAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Stellenbosch Uni opens state-of-the-art morphology centre in Cape Town

    Stellenbosch University (SU) unveiled its state-of-the-art Medical Morphology Learning Centre (MMLC) at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences on its Tygerberg Campus in Cape Town. By eschewing conventional teaching techniques and establishing an immersive, participatory learning environment, the centre reinvents health sciences education.
    20 Aug 2025
    20 Aug 2025
    The centre includes virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) systems, interactive touch tables enabling 3D anatomical exploration, and advanced 3D printing facilities. Image supplied.
    The centre includes virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) systems, interactive touch tables enabling 3D anatomical exploration, and advanced 3D printing facilities. Image supplied.

    It blends cutting-edge technology with traditional anatomical resources, offering students access to human anatomy through multiple learning modalities.

    Immersive journey

    “With the MMLC, we’ve reimagined health sciences education, changing learning from a passive exercise into an interactive, immersive journey,” says Professor Karin Baatjes, vice-dean: learning and teaching in SU’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.

    “This cutting-edge training facility uses the latest technology to transform how students connect with the complexity of the human body.”

    The centre includes virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) systems, interactive touch tables enabling 3D anatomical exploration, and advanced 3D printing facilities for creating tactile models used in surgical planning and health sciences education.

    The VR headset enables students to perform virtual dissections, manipulate anatomical structures in real-time, and examine internal systems from multiple perspectives.

    Equipped for tomorrow’s challenges

    Professor Simone Titus-Dawson, digital education and innovation lead at SU’s Department of Health Professions Education, emphasises the pedagogical transformation.

    “By integrating the latest technology, we’ve made learning active and intuitive. Students can explore anatomy in multi-dimensional spaces, reinforcing clinical relevance and improving retention.”

    Beyond its technological capabilities, the MMLC maintains extensive traditional resources, housing over 1,300 ethically sourced human specimens spanning normal and pathological morphology, alongside high-quality microscopes and curated histology slide collections for detailed tissue examination.

    Professor Gerhard Walzl, head of the division of immunology, highlights the centre’s broader impact.

    “The MMLC serves as a collaborative hub where health sciences professionals, researchers, clinicians, and educators converge. It stimulates interdisciplinary collaboration while advancing medical research and clinical practice.”

    The facility’s comprehensive approach addresses evolving educational needs in an increasingly digital healthcare landscape.

    Baatjes notes: “This centre positions us to create future-ready health professionals who can navigate both traditional medical knowledge and emerging technologies, ensuring they’re equipped for tomorrow’s healthcare challenges and opportunities.”

    Read more: research, technology, healthcare, Augmented Reality, virtual reality, Cape Town, digital education, 3D printing, medical research, digital healthcare, immunology, SU, health sciences
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz