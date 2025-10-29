Part 1: Scopen Spain PR Scope - Budgets have increased

The eighth edition of Scopen’s Public Relations (PR) Scope study in Spain has found that the companies surveyed recorded an average annual turnover of more than €292m – 5.5% higher than two years ago – while their PR budgets have grown by around 6.7% during the same period.

PR investment remains modest at 0.1% of turnover, a proportion that has stayed stable since 2009.

The study is a biennial analysis examining the relationships between communication consultancies and their clients as well as how consultancies are perceived in the marketplace.

Digitalisation

Digitalisation continues to gain ground, with 55% of budgets now allocated to digital media. Among disciplines, earned media receives the largest share of investment (42%), followed by paid media (31%) and owned media (28%).

Within digital, social media (90%) and influencer marketing (82%) are viewed as the areas where consultancies can and should play the most active role.

Trend towards integration and higher selection standards

Almost half of the companies surveyed (49.5%) work with several specialised consultancies, while 45.6% collaborate with integrated firms.

Looking ahead, however, 49.8% say they prefer integrated models. The main reason for currently working with specialised consultancies is that they are seen to offer greater knowledge and expertise in specific areas.

The most common areas considered when selecting a communication consultancy are the consultancy’s previous work (75%),

recommendations (70%), and the personal experience of the person responsible for communications (63%).

When it comes to the factors that most influence the selection process, the most frequently mentioned are the team of professionals working in the consultancy, their credibility and ability to build media relationships, and the strategic planning of communication activities.

Cesar Vacchiano, founder and president of Scopen, explains: “We’ve observed a clear evolution in how companies operate: collaboration between marketing and communication is becoming increasingly close, strategic and effective.

“This joint approach leads to more relevant creativity — creativity that aligns with business goals and generates greater impact among stakeholders.”

Satisfied and more committed clients

More than 95% of clients say they are satisfied with the services provided by their communication consultancies.

The Net Promoter Score (NPS) stands at +51.1, reflecting a strong environment of trust and loyalty.

This high level of satisfaction explains the low intention to change agencies in Spain, where only 5.2% of clients are considering doing so (compared with 8% in 2023).

The main reasons for switching are a lack of proactivity or initiative and the need for renewal (fresh ideas or a change of direction).

The average duration of a client–consultancy relationship is 4.5 years (compared with 4.9 in the previous edition), lasting longer in large companies (4.7 years) than in smaller ones (3.8 years).

Most of these relationships are long-term (83%), although one-off collaborations are becoming more common.

The majority of consultancies maintain an ongoing or continuous relationship model with the companies they work with (83%), while nearly one in five clients say they work with consultancies on a project basis.

Companies interviewed believe that, on average, their consultancy contributes 16.4% to business growth (up from 10% in 2023), demonstrating a significant increase in the strategic value these partnerships deliver.

About the study

The 2025/26 edition is the most representative to date, with a total of 1,051 interviews conducted: 529 with professionals working in 494 different companies, 377 with communication consultancy professionals, and 145 with media professionals. Fieldwork took place between February and May 2025.

Each professional interviewed within client companies is directly involved in the decision-making process for selecting communication consultancy and works with them on a day-to-day basis.

On average, these professionals are 43 years old, have been in their current position for 8.5 years and at their company for almost nine.

More than 80% hold senior management positions, the majority are based in Madrid (62%), and over half (54%) work for international corporations.

There has been a notable increase in the participation of marketing directors in communication matters (25% vs. 17% in 2023), while communication directors, though slightly fewer than before (34% vs. 41% in 2023), remain the most represented role.

In 87% of cases, the interviewee is directly responsible for communication decisions, either individually or jointly with other senior executives.

Most professionals interviewed work in the services sector (51%), followed by those in FMCG (29%).