Verified consumer data non-negotiable for SA brands

The real question facing brand managers is no longer “Do we have data?” but rather “Can we trust the data we’re using?” And for many brands, especially those targeting a lower LSMs, the answer is becoming uncertain.

This is because South Africa’s consumer landscape is becoming increasingly complex, and far harder to read with confidence.

Spending power is under strain, and behaviour differs sharply across regions and demographics.

As a result, decisions driven by poor-quality or unverified data are becoming an expensive liability.

Not reaching communities

Traditional fieldwork is costly, slow, and often fails to reach these lower LSM communities – markets that hold enormous purchasing power yet seldom appear accurately in research samples.

Digital DIY tools promised reach, speed, and cost efficiency, but are struggling with bot activity, duplicated profiles, and unverifiable respondents.

And with a major global measurement provider exiting South Africa in 2026, the industry will soon face a significant capability gap.

The risk

The risk of relying on insights from unverified respondents is real.

When databases are flawed, samples can mask fundamental issues.

Decisions that initially appear to be supported by rich information can collapse under scrutiny when respondents are not who they claim to be.

Campaigns and new products may be approved, a budget reallocated, or a national rollout planned based on data that simply does not reflect how real consumers live, move, or buy.

Without validated, contextually enriched data, brands cannot accurately size an opportunity, identify product-market fit, or understand the real-world behaviour behind a “yes” on a survey.

And, in a fragmented market like South Africa’s, where access, mobility, income, and connectivity vary dramatically, this can translate directly into wasted spend.

Verified digital identity ecosystems

This is where locally developed, verified digital identity ecosystems are becoming critical.

When responses come from databases with authenticated individuals and are enriched with contextual profiling (while remaining PoPIA-compliant and fully anonymised), brands can finally understand who is answering, as opposed to just what the respondents are answering.

Communities become visible at scale. Insights become faster, more granular, and more reflective of real consumer habits. And the cost comes down.

Actual people, not bots

Databases built on verified digital identities, like Synapser’s Gain For Me platform, are enabling this shift.

Each of the 100,000+ members’ identities is authenticated through proprietary technology, the protection of their personal information is compliant, and they choose which surveys to participate in and are meaningfully rewarded for doing so.

This ensures a database that contains actual people, not bots or recycled profiles, and one in which respondents are genuinely engaged and honest.

Insight interfaces are built with the future in mind: flexible, fast, and enriched by a deep understanding of who the respondents actually are.

These tools allow brands to run precise queries identifying potential buyers in a specific suburb, around a particular retail node, or within a defined demographic band without ever accessing personal identities and to receive validated, human-generated insights in near-real time.

Information to certainty

Ultimately, the brands that thrive will be those that interrogate the quality of their information and demand verified truth, not just data.

Truth that is grounded in South African realities, not assumptions. Truth that enables them to make confident decisions and act fast to seize or make opportunities.

And for South African marketers, this shift from information to certainty is fast becoming the line between momentum and mediocrity.