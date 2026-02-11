Agency Scope 2025 reveals top creative and media agencies

Creative agencies Ogilvy, Joe Public, and TBWA\ and media agencies PHD, Carat, and TheMediaShop are the top-ranked agencies in the country according to Agency Scope 2025.

Agency Scope 2025 shows that reputation is now shaped as much by delivery and peer credibility as by visibility

The results of Agency Scope 2025 show a clear distinction between agencies that dominate awareness and those that earn trust through consistent performance, strategic strength and lived client experience.

Reputation, the study suggests, is now shaped as much by delivery and peer credibility as by visibility.In South Africa’s agency market, being well known is no longer the same as being well regarded.

"The Agency Scope study reveals that awareness alone is no longer enough. The agencies that lead consistently are those that combine strong market presence with real performance, credibility and trust,” says Cesar Vacchiano, President and CEO, Scopen International.

The verdict? Some agencies dominate awareness. Others dominate trust. Very few do both.



Top 3 creative agencies overall

Three agencies appear consistently in the top three across multiple rankings: Joe Public, Ogilvy and TBWA\.

Ogilvy Leads three rankings outright: Creativity, Overall Market Perception and Overall Competitors' Opinion. It also places second for Spontaneous Awareness, Attraction and 'Ideal' Agency. Broad-based strength, consistently applied. Joe Public Tops Spontaneous Awareness, Attractive Agency and 'Ideal' Agency rankings, and places second for Creativity and Market Perception. High visibility backed by strategic confidence from marketers. TBWA\ Ranks third for both Creativity and Attraction, holding firm in a fiercely competitive set.



Creative agencies key rankings

Agency Scope identifies seven key rankings for creative agencies, offering a nuanced view of how agencies are seen by the market, their clients and their peers.

Spontaneous Awareness

Creativity

Attractive Agencies (shortlisted by marketers)

'Ideal' Agencies

Overall Market Perception

Overall Client Satisfaction

Overall Competitors' Opinion



South African marketers are spontaneously aware of an average of 6.7 creative agencies—a powerful indicator of agency presence and momentum. Agencies that come to mind first are more likely to feature strongly across the other measures.

Taken together, the rankings reflect both long-term brand equity and lived client experience.



Top 3 media agencies overall

PHD Leads Overall Market Perception and Ideal Media Agency, places second for Attraction and third for Spontaneous Awareness. Marketers trust PHD's strategic judgement. Carat Ranks first for Competitors' Opinion and third for Market Perception, Agency Performance and Ideal Media Agency. Peer respect and consistency in delivery. The MediaShop Tops Spontaneous Awareness, ranks second for Ideal Media Agency and third for Attraction. Strong market visibility that translates into consideration.



Media agencies key rankings

Media agencies are assessed across six rankings, mirroring the creative framework but excluding creativity.

Spontaneous Awareness

Attractive Agencies

'Ideal' Agencies

Overall Market Perception

Overall Client Satisfaction Overall Competitors' Opinion



Marketers recall an average of 4.7 media agencies spontaneously, two fewer than creative agencies. As with creative agencies, awareness here is shaped by longevity, direct working experience and sustained market presence.

What the rankings reveal

Three of the most influential measures—Market Perception, Client Satisfaction and Competitors' Opinion—are built on the same 11 attributes, including original and effective creativity, strategic planning, integrated services, innovation, digital and data capabilities, value for money and evidence of transformation.

For agencies, these represent a benchmarking tool. For marketers, a reality check on who is delivering, not just promising.

Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company and SCOPEN’s South African partner, notes: “What makes Agency Scope so valuable is that it captures how agencies are experienced, not how they describe themselves.

“For marketers, it’s a reliable guide to who is really delivering value. “For agencies, it’s a clear signal of where they’re strong and where they need to sharpen their proposition. That's uncomfortable for some, clarifying for others, but valuable for everyone."

About Agency Scope

Now in its sixth South African edition, the biennial study draws on 553 interviews with senior marketing and media decision-makers—people who appoint agencies and evaluate their performance daily.

Conducted by Scopen, it measures everything from spontaneous awareness and creativity to client satisfaction and competitor opinion, creating the most comprehensive view of how agencies are genuinely experienced—and which ones stand out when marketers must choose.