South Africa
Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

The Walt Disney Company AfricaThe Rooms NetworkPrimedia BroadcastingIncubetaVicinity MediaBroad MediaCelerity.chatAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingUnited StationsRocket Creative Design & DisplayBrave GroupCan!doOliverAscent AfricaThe Media KrateEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Creative Circle Best of the Year 2025 winners

    In a testament to consistency and sustained performance at the highest level, the Creative Circle Best of the Year Awards saw Joe Public named Agency of the Year, which also secured their Overall Agency of the Year ranking.
    6 Mar 2026
    6 Mar 2026
    The Creative Circle Best of the Year Awards took place on Thursday, 5 March and saw Joe Public named Agency of the Year (Image @Creative Circle)
    The Creative Circle Best of the Year Awards took place on Thursday, 5 March and saw Joe Public named Agency of the Year (Image @Creative Circle)

    Creative Circle introduced the inaugural Brand of the Year award, recognising the best-performing brand at the 2025 Best of the Year event, which was awarded to City Lodge Hotels after securing two first-place awards in the Digital and Integrated categories.

    The Awards took place on Thursday, 5 March in Sandton, with more than 750 guests, underscoring the industry’s appetite to connect and celebrate together.

    The Kagiso Connect Cannes Cash Prize

    At last year’s Full Circle event, Nick Grubb, CEO of Kagiso Connect, announced a Cannes promotion, a R250,000 cash prize toward a trip to Cannes for the winning team.

    Joe Public secured the prize with their Radio campaign for SAB AB InBev’s Hansa, You Deserve a Beer

    The campaign also won first place in the radio category.

    Highlights and observations

    Several clear patterns emerged from this year’s body of work.

    While the Radio category, sponsored by Kagiso Connect, received the highest number of entries, the jury noted a need for renewed innovation.

    Writing style, production, voice over delivery are all feeling the same. The category remains strong, but the standard must continue to evolve.
    While print was still celebrated, there was no first-place winner this year.

    Film remains resilient despite tightening budgets. The Integrated category continues to perform strongly. Sanlam’s The F-Show was the only deserving winner in the Live Communication category. This is a step up from 2024, when no winners were awarded.

    Grid Worldwide reinforced its design credentials with first and second place in Design for their work for the Marble Group: Dictionarium and The Marble Group Cape Town Identity Programme.

    Broader discussions also centred on the increasing role of AI, the automation of craft, and the need for continuous innovation. Ultimately, the work itself remains the final measure.

    All the winners

    Design

    1st place: Grid WorldWide, The Marble Group, Marble Cape Town
    2nd place: Grid WorldWide, The Marble Group, The Dictionarium
    3rd Place: LePub Johannesburg, Heineken Beverages, The Max Speed Logo

    Digital Communication

    1st: TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris,City Lodge hotels, SOS Save Our Stay
    2nd: Bananas, KFC Thailand, Chizalulu Chizalala
    3rd: VML South Africa, Vaseline, Mntana ka Gogo Heritage Day

    PR & Media communication

    1st: Boundless, NSPCA, Rein In The Pain
    2nd: Clockwork, Byron Thomas Properties, Homes Need Pets
    3rd: The Odd Number, Previdar, Show Ghana Love

    Live Communication

    1st place: Accenture Song, Sanlam, The F-Show

    Mza’Taal

    1st: Avatar, Corruption Watch, Corruption Doesn’t Just Steal Money

    Out Of Home

    1st: Promise, Afrisam, Unwanted Sites
    2nd: LePub Johannesburg, Heineken Beverages, The Max Speed Logo
    3rd: Boundless, NSPCA, Rein In The Pain

    Print Communication

    2nd: Joe Public, SAB (ABInBev), Castle Milk Stout – The Revealing Pour
    3rd: Bananas, KFC Thailand, Long Live The Taste

    Radio & Audio

    1st: Joe Public, SAB (ABInBev), Hansa Pilsener - You Deserve A Beer
    2nd: Avatar, Corruption Watch, Corruption Doesn’t Just Steal Money
    3rd: Joe Public , Chicken Licken, You Like Things

    Film

    1st: Bananas, KFC Thailand, Let There Be Cake
    2nd: Joe Public, Nedbank, Hard Working Professionals
    3rd: Bananas, KFC Thailand, Missing Piece

    Integrated

    1st: TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris, City Lodge Hotels, SOS Save Our Stay
    2nd: Ogilvy South Africa, Volkswagen South Africa, Forever Golf
    3rd: Joe Public, Chicken Licken, Boneless Bites of Soul

    Milestone

    The Awards mark a pivotal milestone in the advertising and marketing calendar, contributing to the Overall Best of the year rankings that reflect the top-performing agencies across all Creative Circle accredited award shows, including The One Show, D&AD, Cannes Lions, the Loerie Awards, and of course, the Creative Circle’s own Best of the Year.

    Handing over

    Carl Willoughby, outgoing Creative Circle chairperson and chief creative officer of TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, formally announced the appointment of Kabelo Moshapalo, CCO of Ogilvy Johannesburg, as the new Chairperson, alongside deputy chair Peter Little, CCO of Publicis Groupe Africa.

    Reflecting on his tenure, Willoughby says, “The past two years came with their fair share of challenges, but the experience and responsibility have helped shape who I am.

    “I’m grateful for all the lessons and confident that the organisation is in a better place than when I found it. That is every chairperson’s goal: to build on the predecessors’ hard work. Now, Kabelo and Pete get to take things to the next level.”

    The evening also saw the unveiling of a new, more user-friendly Creative Circle website. The platform is designed to enhance the user experience and clearly showcase monthly, as well as annual Best of the Year winners, providing ongoing inspiration to the industry.

    Read more: integrated communications, Film, advertising awards, Creative Circle, Joe Public, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, print, design, OOH, City Lodge, digital communications, Kabelo Moshapalo, creative awards, Carl Willoughby
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz