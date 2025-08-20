The Lead Creative: Unpacking Cannes 2025 with Xolisa Dyeshana and Saf Sindhi
Dyeshana reflects on his role and experience as a jury president while also giving insights into the trends in the category. Sindhi gives insight into the KFC campaign Let there be cake for KFC 40th for KFC Thailand.
Together with hosts Mongezi Mtati, also the founder of the podcast and Bizcommunity's marketing and media co-editor, Danette Breitenbach, they examine the importance of platforms like Cannes, and South Africa's performance at Cannes, as well as the trends of South Africans working abroad.
About The Lead Creative
The podcast is hosted by The Lead Creative founder Mongezi Mtati, and Bizcommunity's marketing and media co-editor, Danette Breitenbach.
The Lead Creative podcast shares analysis, trends, and strategic brand intelligence through a series of conversations with great minds behind some of the leading brands, businesses, organisations and top ideas that we all love. From advertising thought leaders, forward-thinking brand leaders, innovative digital marketing minds, to content creators, the podcast delves into what makes the world engage with some of the top brands.
For more:
- Cannes Lions special section and search
- More info: Google News, Cannes Lions Twitter
- Official site: http://www.canneslions.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
