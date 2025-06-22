#Cannes2025: Saving the best for last: SA bags a Gold Lion
Young Lions
In earlier awards ceremonies in the week, a Silver Lion was won by TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris Johannesburg’s Paula Andropoulus, writer and Khomotso Makoto, art director in the Young Lions competitions: Young Lions Film competition.
Joe Public
Joe Public also won three Bronze Lions, all for its client Hansa Pilsner for the campaigns What’s Gucci? Okrrr and Spill the Tea in the Classic: Audio & Radio: Script category.
The agency was named the Regional Network of the Year – sub-Saharan Africa.
Ogilvy PR
Ogilvy PR SA won several Lions with Ogilvy Singapore for Unilever’s Vaseline Verified campaign:
- Grand Prix Health & Wellness: OTC Applications
- Grand Prix Social & Creator: Community Building
- The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions: Titanium Lion
- Silver Lion: Direct: Co-Creation & User Generated Content
- Gold Lions: Media: Healthcare
- Silver Lion: Media: Audience Insights
- Silver Lion: PR: Community Building
- Silver Lion: Social & Creator: Healthcare
- Bronze Lions: PR: Social Engagement
VML SA
VML Johannesburg won a Silver and Bronze Lions with VML New York, Kansas City & Sao Paulo and Neto + Shookan Productions for Coca-Cola’s Thanks for Coke Creating:
- Silver Lion: Media: Co-Creation of Branded IP
- Bronze Lion: Brand Experience & Activation: Social Behaviour
Clockwork Johannesburg
Clockwork Johannesburg won two Lions with McCann, London / Bromley FC for Xbox’s The Everyday Tactician: How getting a football club promoted helped Xbox take a step closer to the future of gaming:
- Gold Lion: Creative Effectiveness: Launch
- Bronze Lion: Creative Effectiveness: Collaboration
Winners, Friday 20 June
Apart from the Film Lions, the last evening also saw the winners of The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions, the Glass: The Lion For Change and Sustainable Development Goals Lions.
Here are the winners: winners Film Lions.
The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions.
Sustainable Development Goals Lions.
