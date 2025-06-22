Cannes2025: Saving the best for last: SA bags a Gold Lion

The last awards ceremony at Cannes 2025 on Friday 20 June, saw South African Bananas awarded Gold in Film: Travel, Leisure, retail, Restuarants and Fast-Food chains, for Let there be cake for KFC 40th for KFC Thailand together with Brains & Brawn Bangkok and local production company from Cape Town, Carbon Fims and TA Prod Bangkok.

The last awards ceremony, Friday 20 June, saw South African Bananas, Johannesburg, awarded a Gold Lion (Source: © Instagram)

Young Lions

In earlier awards ceremonies in the week, a Silver Lion was won by TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris Johannesburg’s Paula Andropoulus, writer and Khomotso Makoto, art director in the Young Lions competitions: Young Lions Film competition.

Joe Public

Joe Public also won three Bronze Lions, all for its client Hansa Pilsner for the campaigns What’s Gucci? Okrrr and Spill the Tea in the Classic: Audio & Radio: Script category.

The agency was named the Regional Network of the Year – sub-Saharan Africa.

Ogilvy PR

Ogilvy PR SA won several Lions with Ogilvy Singapore for Unilever’s Vaseline Verified campaign:

Grand Prix Health & Wellness: OTC Applications



Grand Prix Social & Creator: Community Building



The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions: Titanium Lion



Silver Lion: Direct: Co-Creation & User Generated Content



Gold Lions: Media: Healthcare



Silver Lion: Media: Audience Insights



Silver Lion: PR: Community Building



Silver Lion: Social & Creator: Healthcare



Bronze Lions: PR: Social Engagement

VML SA

VML Johannesburg won a Silver and Bronze Lions with VML New York, Kansas City & Sao Paulo and Neto + Shookan Productions for Coca-Cola’s Thanks for Coke Creating:

Silver Lion: Media: Co-Creation of Branded IP



Bronze Lion: Brand Experience & Activation: Social Behaviour

Clockwork Johannesburg

Clockwork Johannesburg won two Lions with McCann, London / Bromley FC for Xbox’s The Everyday Tactician: How getting a football club promoted helped Xbox take a step closer to the future of gaming:

Gold Lion: Creative Effectiveness: Launch



Bronze Lion: Creative Effectiveness: Collaboration

Winners, Friday 20 June

Apart from the Film Lions, the last evening also saw the winners of The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions, the Glass: The Lion For Change and Sustainable Development Goals Lions.

Here are the winners: winners Film Lions.

The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions.

Glass Lion for Change.

Sustainable Development Goals Lions.



