Every Coca-Cola is welcome promotes unauthorised street paintings of the brand's iconic logo

A new campaign by Coca-Cola promotes unauthorised street paintings of its iconic logo in Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, Australia, and the US.

While brands are usually protective of their visual assets, Out of Home (OOH) and print ads featuring photos of the street art are celebrated in the campaign that kicked off a couple of weeks ago. One of the placements is in New York Times Square.

The theme is, Every Coca-Cola is welcome

Authentic artistic creations

The insight is clear, says AdAge, “Unofficial interpretations of the Coke logo have been painted by shopkeepers around the world for years. These artistic creations are authentic—they reflect how ubiquitous the brand is worldwide.

“And the amateur renditions bring a level of charm and creativity that official brand work in some ways can’t match. (It also feels like a bit of a rebuke of AI.)”

The campaign will expand to other touchpoints, including a video content series on YouTube and Instagram, profiling the store owners whose designs are being featured.

The designs were also featured on cans gifted to the business owners.

The campaign was developed by WPP Open X, led by VML and supported by Essence Mediacom and Ogilvy PR.

“It’s been incredible to see the unique and individual interpretations of the Coca-Cola logo,” says Islam ElDessouky, global VP of creative strategy and content at Coca-Cola, in AdAge.

Countless creative expressions

“These visuals are so meaningful and impactful. Signs for local businesses capturing colours of cultures and personalities of communities. We’re proud to celebrate and embrace their work.”

Rafael Pitanguy, deputy global chief creative officer at VML says, “What is so special about this campaign is that the Coca-Cola brand is being reinterpreted in every corner of the world through countless creative expressions. And these reinterpretations are only possible because the Coca-Cola logo is so ingrained in culture across the globe.”

A powerful and real part of the Coca-Cola brand

Chase Cornett global chief strategy officer, of The Coca-Cola Company, posted on Linkedin:

“The first time I saw this idea from the team I immediately fell in love, and it’s been incredible to watch this all come to life over the past few months.

“Coca-Cola is a global icon. One of the most instantly recognisable and ubiquitous brands in the world—with over 100 years of heart and soul behind it.

“Nowhere is that more visible than the way shopkeepers/artists all over the world have taken and made it their own…in well, all shapes, sizes, and proportions as you’ll see.

“So while no, these don’t technically meet guidelines, they are definitely a powerful and real part of the Coca-Cola brand. This campaign celebrates the real magic of all the Coke creators out there, with a simple message of “Every Coca-Cola is welcome.”’

The campaign is the latest example of an iconic brand using its ubiquity and iconicity as a creative trigger.

Other brands that have done this in the past include McDonald’s France, with its ultra-minimalist signage, and Heinz through campaigns such as Draw Ketchup and Ketchup AI.