Nashua wants you to know it does More Than Print

Nashua, a household name in South Africa’s business technology sector, has launched a nationwide More Than Print campaign to highlight its transformation into a full-service ICT solutions provider.

The campaign is running OOH and on radio.

Long history

Conceptualised by The Whalley Collective, the outdoor and radio campaign spotlights Nashua’s full range of total workspace solutions for businesses of all sizes.

“For more than 50 years, Nashua has been a trusted office automation partner for companies nationwide,” says Nashua chief marketing officer, Yumna Ahmed. “Today, however, we do much more than print. We provide end-to-end technology solutions that help businesses connect, secure, digitise, and power their operations. This campaign is about highlighting the depth and breadth of our offering.”

The More Than Print campaign will run across Primedia outdoor sites and radio stations and aims to connect with business decision-makers. Four distinct radio spots will highlight the full range of Nashua’s capabilities – from communication and connectivity to cybersecurity, energy solutions, and cloud-based document management.

Launched as a specialist in liquid toner copiers in 1973, Nashua has evolved its business along with advances in technology – from analogue copiers and fax machines to cloud computing and AI-powered surveillance. Nashua, a member of the Reunert group, has built a nationwide footprint of 42 franchises across five countries, 60 points of presence across SADC and is supported by nearly 1,100 sales and service professionals.

New trends

In recent years, the company has made bold moves into growth markets such as energy management and digital workflow automation.

“Technology moves fast, but our commitment to saving our customers time, money and putting them first has remained constant,” says Ahmed.

“Our franchisees work closely with local businesses, helping them make smarter decisions and future-proof their operations”

“With trends such as hybrid work, green energy and AI reshaping the world of business, the need for trusted technology partners is greater than ever. The More Than Print campaign demonstrates that Nashua is here to help businesses prepare for the future of work, building on the foundations of our legacy in the South African technology market.”

Nashua CEO, Barry Venter adds: “At Nashua, we’re driven by challenge and change. We’ve had to be agile, to remain relevant for over five decades. We aim to help our customers push forward, think differently, and find smarter ways of working. Our role goes far beyond supplying tech products and services towards enabling our clients to be more competitive, flexible, and efficient in a digital world.”