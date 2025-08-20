SCA's landmark ruling clarifies liability of members in close corporation's abuse case

Although close corporations exist independently of the individuals behind them, it is not a foregone conclusion that these persons are necessarily absolved of personal liability.

In the recent judgment of Crous v Wynberg Boys High School and Others [2025], the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) provided clarity on whether, in terms of 65 of the Close Corporations Act, No. 69 of 1984 (Act), all members of a close corporation are automatically jointly liable when a gross abuse of juristic personality of the close corporation occurs.

Member resigned

Herman Crous and his daughter, Lorraine Fourie, were members of Eastco Travel CC (the Travel Corporation) with Crous holding 49% of the members interest and Fourie holding the remaining 51%.

Wynberg Boys High School (WBHS) alleged that it fell victim to a fraudulent business scheme conducted by Fourie through the Travel Corporation whereby Fourie offered discounted flights on major airlines. Once the client accepted the offer, Fourie required an upfront payment and after the tickets were purchased, she would cancel the reservation and misappropriate the amount refunded by the airline.

Crous maintained that he was not involved in the running of the business and submitted that despite “resigning” as a member in 2014 and Fourie undertaking to remove his name from the official records, it came to light in 2023 that he was still a member of the corporation.

High Court

Notwithstanding the High Court seemingly accepting that Crous was not party to the gross abuse of juristic personality of the Travel Corporation and the fact that he was not linked to the scheme, the High Court noted that: