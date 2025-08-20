South Africa
Legal Corporate & Commercial Law
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Cox YeatsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    SCA's landmark ruling clarifies liability of members in close corporation's abuse case

    Although close corporations exist independently of the individuals behind them, it is not a foregone conclusion that these persons are necessarily absolved of personal liability.
    By Nicola Mullineux
    20 Aug 2025
    20 Aug 2025
    Image source: Norman Kin Hang Chan –
    Image source: Norman Kin Hang Chan – 123RF.com

    In the recent judgment of Crous v Wynberg Boys High School and Others [2025], the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) provided clarity on whether, in terms of 65 of the Close Corporations Act, No. 69 of 1984 (Act), all members of a close corporation are automatically jointly liable when a gross abuse of juristic personality of the close corporation occurs.

    Member resigned

    Herman Crous and his daughter, Lorraine Fourie, were members of Eastco Travel CC (the Travel Corporation) with Crous holding 49% of the members interest and Fourie holding the remaining 51%.

    Wynberg Boys High School (WBHS) alleged that it fell victim to a fraudulent business scheme conducted by Fourie through the Travel Corporation whereby Fourie offered discounted flights on major airlines. Once the client accepted the offer, Fourie required an upfront payment and after the tickets were purchased, she would cancel the reservation and misappropriate the amount refunded by the airline.

    Crous maintained that he was not involved in the running of the business and submitted that despite “resigning” as a member in 2014 and Fourie undertaking to remove his name from the official records, it came to light in 2023 that he was still a member of the corporation.

    High Court

    Notwithstanding the High Court seemingly accepting that Crous was not party to the gross abuse of juristic personality of the Travel Corporation and the fact that he was not linked to the scheme, the High Court noted that:

    1. Crous should have ensured that the CIPC records were updated,
    2. from a third party’s perspective he was a member and as such had a fiduciary duty to make sure that the corporation was run in a manner that was not detrimental to members of the public,
    3. ignorance of the fact that his letter of resignation was legally ineffective was not a defence, and
    4. it was commonly understood that registered members of a close corporation are liable for the actions of the close corporation.

      5. The High Court accordingly found that the Travel Corporation was deemed not to be a juristic person in respect of its liability towards WBHS, and that he and Fourie had unconscionably abused the juristic personality of the Travel Corporation and were jointly and severally liable for the actions of the Travel Corporation in relation to WBHS.

      Supreme Court of Appeal

      On appeal Crous submitted that mere membership of the Travel Corporation was insufficient to impute liability to him for the alleged fraudulent scheme conducted through the corporation.

      As a general rule (section 2(3) of the Act), mere membership of a close corporation does not lead to liability in and of itself, however, sections 63, 64 and 65 of the Act provide exceptions thereto.

      The SCA noted that given the general rule, the exceptions demonstrate that in order to impute personal liability to members and to persons, who need not be members, that member or person must have contributed to the impugned conduct.

      The court concluded that to impose liability on a member or other person in terms of section 65, as relied on by WBHS, the conduct of that person must amount to gross abuse of juristic personality or must have contributed thereto.

      Mere membership, the court added, was not sufficient.

      Section 65 states that “[w]henever a Court […] finds that the incorporation of, or any act by or on behalf of, or any use of, that corporation, constitutes a gross abuse of the juristic personality of the corporation as a separate entity, the Court may declare that the corporation is to be deemed not to be a juristic person in respect of such rights, obligations or liabilities of the corporation, or of such member or members thereof, or of such other person or persons, as are specified in the declaration, and the Court may give such further order or orders as it may deem fit in order to give effect to such declaration.”

      The SCA therefore found that the High Court had erred in finding that mere membership was sufficient to impose liability on a member in terms of section 65; and had further erred in finding that mere membership of a close corporation imposed a fiduciary duty on a member to ensure that the affairs of a close corporation are managed in a manner which is not detrimental to members of the public, adding that section 42 of the Act sets out clearly that the fiduciary duty owed by members is to the close corporation itself, not to external parties.

      The SCA therefore found that the High Court had incorrectly found Crous to be personally liable and Crous’ appeal succeeded.


      Mere membership does not give rise to personal liability

      Although the SCA has concluded that mere membership of a close corporation is not sufficient to impute liability on its members, matters such as these are determined on a case-by-case basis and adequate care should always be taken when conducting business through a close corporation or other corporate entity.

    Read more: close corporation, Travel Corporation, Close Corporations Act, fiduciary duty, Herold Gie Attorneys, fiduciary duties, fiduciary responsibilities, personal liability, juristic person
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Nicola Mullineux

    Nicola Mullineux is a Senior Associate at Herold Gie Attorneys
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz