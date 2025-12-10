Optix marks 25 years with global expansion

The anniversary comes during a year of significant international growth, marked by global senior hires and increased investment in technologies dedicated to preventing accidents and making roads safer.

A major milestone has been the launch of operations in Europe. This expansion will strengthen the company’s global reach and enable it to connect closely to local markets, providing customers with on-the-ground support and services. With established operations across Africa, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and now Europe, Optix supports customers in more than 60 countries.

This growth has been bolstered by a number of senior hires, including Damian Penney, who joins as chief revenue officer. Formerly VP EMEA at Lytx, Damian will focus on driving revenue growth and building strategic partnerships that can help fleets to enhance safety, efficiency and productivity. “Optix is unique being a Safety System Integrator delivering insightful data intelligence, collected from the worlds leading safety technology brands and delivering this to customers and partners across the world” said Damian.

New technological developments include the launch of Optix’s predictive fatigue detection system designed to react, prevent and predict risks across every journey. With a unique algorithm that can detect 11 indicators of driver fatigue, combined with Early Warning Control Tower Services as well as a predictive Fatigue Forecast Platform, the Optix Fatigue Solution is able to proactively detect driver fatigue and prevent accidents and collisions.

Optix’s central control tower, which reviews up to two million videos per month, enables rapid assessment of critical-risk events and is able to notify managers within three minutes. Last year alone, Optix’s fatigue detection technology was instrumental in helping to save over 80,000 lives.

“Our commitment to best-in-class technology has enabled us to keep over 240,000 drivers worldwide safe over the last 25 years,’’ said Inge-Marie Hilligan. ‘‘We are very proud of all we have achieved already but there is still work to be done. As we grow we hope to have a positive impact on even more drivers and to fulfil our vision where all road users end their journey Safely Home.

Launched in 2000, Optix began as a pioneer of "How's my driving?" stickers on commercial vehicles. Recognising the power of video to reduce on-road risk, the company quickly expanded to develop a suite of innovative safety solutions under the name of DriveRisk, before becoming Optix in 2023. Today, its solutions are used by more than 1 million vehicles in more than 60 countries worldwide.

For more information about Optix, visit https://optix.co/ or LinkedIn.



