    Best Picture goes to One Battle After Another at the 31st Critics Choice Awards

    The Critics Choice Association has announced the winners of the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, with One Battle After Another taking the top prize for Best Picture, while Frankenstein and Sinners emerged as the night’s biggest winners, each claiming four awards.
    6 Jan 2026
    6 Jan 2026
    Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, Paul Thomas Anderson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio del Toro, winners of the Best Picture Award for One Battle After Another, attend the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
    Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, Paul Thomas Anderson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio del Toro, winners of the Best Picture Award for One Battle After Another, attend the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

    Frankenstein won Best Supporting Actor for Jacob Elordi, Best Production Design for Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, Best Costume Design for Kate Hawley, and Best Hair and Makeup for Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey.

    Sinners won Best Young Actor/Actress for Miles Caton, Best Original Screenplay for Ryan Coogler, Best Casting and Ensemble for Francine Maisler, and Best Score for Ludwig Göransson. In addition to Best Picture, One Battle After Another filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson took home trophies for both Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

    In the series categories, Adolescence was awarded four trophies including Best Limited Series, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Stephen Graham, Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Owen Cooper, and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Erin Doherty. The Pitt and The Studio followed closely behind, with each winning three trophies overall.

    See all the winners here.

