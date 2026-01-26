South Africa
Marketing & Media Film & Cinematography
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

ProvantageKena OutdoorBohemianHuman8Cape Marketing AgencyBroad MediaMakeReignMediaHeads 360Domains.co.zaIncubetaBrave GroupKantarClockworkHoward AudioWe Do DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Fix the DTIC Film & TV Incentive - Largest national protest march planned

    As the crisis caused by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) Film and TV Incentive deepens, the South African film and TV industry is preparing for its biggest national march on 28 January.
    26 Jan 2026
    26 Jan 2026
    As the crisis caused by the DTIC Film and TV Incentive deepens, the South African film and TV industry is preparing for its biggest national march on 28 January. Pictured: The industry's first protest on 18 December 2025 (Image source: © The Call Sheet
    As the crisis caused by the DTIC Film and TV Incentive deepens, the South African film and TV industry is preparing for its biggest national march on 28 January. Pictured: The industry's first protest on 18 December 2025 (Image source: © The Call Sheet The Call Sheet

    Taking place in Cape Town and Pretoria, thousands of workers are expected to demonstrate under the banner Save SA film jobs.

    Organisers confirm the January demonstrations will be significantly bigger than the February 2025 protest, with wider national participation and unprecedented unity across the entire industry.

    Nearly a year after the first protest, adjudication meetings have still not resumed, approvals remain stalled for almost two years, and productions continue to collapse — pushing the sector to the brink.

    Hundreds of millions of rands in foreign direct investment (FDI) remain stuck due to the department's mismanagement.

    “The scale of this march reflects the scale of the crisis,” says the Save SA Film Jobs Coalition.

    “This is an industry fighting for survival after months of inaction and silence from the DTIC.”

    Unprecedented unity

    For the first time, producers, actors, writers, directors, animators, crew, post-production professionals, agents, managers and service businesses will march together in a coordinated national action.

    “We are appealing to all citizens to join the demonstrations to protect the ability for South Africans to tell and watch their own stories,” says the Coalition.

    The demonstrations are organised by a growing coalition including Animation SA (ASA), The South African Guild of Actors (SAGA), Independent Producers Organization (IPO), South African Guild of Editors (SAGE), Personal Managers Association (PMA), Independent Directors Association Africa (IDAA), South African Performing Artists Managers Association (SAPAMA), Writers Guild of South Africa (WGSA) and the South African Screen Federation (SASFED), representing thousands of workers across the value chain.

    Participation has expanded significantly since February 2025, with confirmed mobilisation from Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and other production hubs.

    Where is the DTIC?

    "...the question is where is the DTIC in this time of crisis ? ” the Coalition asks.

    “We will not be ignored; the industry will speak with one voice.”

    Urgent intervention

    Despite repeated engagements with the DTIC, there has been no meaningful progress on fixing the incentive system.

    The continued paralysis is driving job losses inside and outside of the sector, business closures, and the flight of international productions to competitor countries.

    The coalition warns that without urgent intervention, one of South Africa’s most important creative and export industries faces deindustrialisation and the reversal of transformation.

    March details

    28 January 2026: Cape Town – Outside Parliament
    Time: 07:30 – 11:00 am

    29 January 2026: Pretoria – DTIC Head Office, Sunnyside
    Time: 10:00 – 2 pm

    Dress Code: Black

    Read more: television, Film, Foreign Direct Investment, CREW, producers, writers, South African Screen Federation, animators, directors, Department of Trade, actors, cinematography
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz