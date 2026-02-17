Saftas19 nominees announced

The 19th Annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas19) nominees have been announced by the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, and the custodian of the Saftas.

iThonga from Tshedza Pictures has 10 nominations in the Safta19 nominations announced today, Tuesday 17 February (Image source: © Downtown Music Africa from Tshedza Pictures has 10 nominations in the Safta19 nominations announced today, Tuesday 17 February (Image source: © Downtown Music Africa Downtown Music Africa

This year saw an increase in the entries, with 471 entries received, surpassing the set target of 350 entries by 121 submissions. Out of the 471 entries received, an impressive number of 434 were compliant, showing a remarkable increase from the 347 compliant entries for Saftas18.

Nominee highlights

Tshedza Pictures has achieved 24 nominations, leading with the highest number of nominations for the second year in a row. Some of their leading productions include iThonga with 10 nominations and Youngins with six nominations.

with 10 nominations and with six nominations. Quizzical Pictures closely follows behind Tshedza Pictures, with 22 nominations, ReykaWhite Lies ” receiving eight nominations Savage Beauty S2 ” receiving four nominations.

” receiving eight nominations ” receiving four nominations. Penguin Films received a total of 17 nominations for their top telenovelas and series. Skemergrond earned three nominations, Diepe Waters received two nominations, and Arendsvlei got one nomination. All three shows are included in Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovela public vote category.

earned three nominations, received two nominations, and got one nomination. All three shows are included in Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovela public vote category. Known Associates Entertainment received 16 nominations in the TV Comedy and Feature Film categories, including Snake , and Death of a Whistleblower .

, and . MMSV Productions’ telenovela, Generations: The Legacy , received 7 nominations, while Peu’s Skeem Saam received five, while Stained Glass TV’s Uzalo achieved 4 nominations.

, received 7 nominations, while Peu’s received five, while Stained Glass TV’s achieved 4 nominations. The Milton Empire’s Inimba S1, a newcomer in the South African telenovela scene, received 5 nominations.

S1, a newcomer in the South African telenovela scene, received 5 nominations. Streaming platforms like Netflix and Showmax have also made their presence felt with 55 and 59 nominations, respectively.

The heavyweights of thespians Sello Maake ka-Ncube, Bonko Khoza, Zenande Mfenyana, Nelisiwe Sibiya, Celeste Loots, Sandra Prinsloo, Vusi Kunene, and Brumilda van Rensburg will make for an entertaining night showcasing the best South Africa has to offer.

See the full list of nominees here

Public participation

For months, social media has been buzzing with the South African public engaging in robust, fun, funny, and sometimes serious hashtags discussing the nuances of their favourite soapies, telenovelas, and presenters.

It is now time to put those conversations to a vote that will decide the best of the best. Viewers can vote for the Best TV Presenter and Most Popular Telenovela or Soap categories, which will be open to public voting on all Saftas’ social media platforms and the NFVF website from 19 February 2026. Voting closes on 11 March 2026.

Part of the daily lives of so many South Africans

The awards are when the best SA film and TV talent come out to reignite their commitment to producing high-quality productions, be inspired to tell authentic SA stories, and most importantly, to celebrate and pat each other on the back for keeping the nation entertained and educated at such a time as this.

The NFVF’s acting chief executive officer, Onke Dumeko, says, “Historically, film and television in South Africa have always been at the forefront of keeping the nation informed, educated and entertained.

“It is fitting, therefore, that the producers, directors, actors, and all involved in this important job get the recognition they deserve and that they be celebrated for the great work they do in keeping important conversations ongoing."

Dumeko adds that the social media pages show the intense but fun discussions about a local soap or telenovela, which tells you that these productions are part of the daily lives of so many South Africans.

“One can even go as far as saying they are part of the nation’s coping mechanism with all that is going on in the country and across the world, and the Saftas are a fitting way to give a nod to the incredible work of all these creatives in the film and television industry.”

Broadcast and streaming details

The Saftas Craft awards show will be streamed live on the Saftas YouTube page and across social media platforms on 13 March 2026. The main awards show will be simulcast live on Mzansi Magic (Channel 161) and SABC 2 on 14 March 2026, and preceded by the Red Carpet special also on both channels.