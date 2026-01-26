BizTrends2026 | Lobengula Advertising team: If employees don't believe, neither will the market

With 2025 firmly behind us and a bright new year full of possibilities ahead of us, we want to take this opportunity to focus on a trend that we believe nobody has seen coming, and even fewer are prepared for.

Brenda Khumalo is the founder of Lobengula Advertising. Source: Supplied.

It’s time to put a spotlight on a difficult truth, which is that most companies are doing internal communication as if the world hasn’t changed. As if employees are still sitting quietly inside neat boxes; culture lives in HR decks; and engagement is a poster, a mailer, a once-a-year keynote. The reality is that your internal audience is about to become your most powerful competitive advantage, or your biggest reputational risk. Not in five years; not in three years, but now.

Companies have entered an era where the battle for business growth is no longer solely fought on the external brand front. Increasingly, it’s also happening inside the organisation. It’s in the confidence of their people, the clarity they have, the pride they feel, and the story they believe they’re part of. If we’re being brutally honest, this isn’t a warm and fuzzy culture moment, it’s a critical business shift that everyone should be taking notice of

The world has changed

Adene Van Der Walt is the strategic partner at Lobengula Advertising.

Companies that treat internal engagement as an afterthought are about to be outplayed by those that turn their employees into believers, builders, and brand amplifiers. Why? Because movements don’t just shift behaviours, they shift cultures.For us at Lobengula Advertising, internal communication is activism. It’s no longer a quaint morale exercise or a tick box on HR’s list: It’s a powerful risk mitigation strategy, a performance multiplier, reputational shield, and business growth accelerator. Gone are the days when employees were passive recipients of information. Today they are broadcasters, micro-influencers, decision-makers, and reputational carriers.

These aren’t people you send memos to, they’re allies in your growth strategy. And this is where the disconnect often lies and it’s affecting companies negatively, because when employees don’t feel connected to the brand, they don’t carry it. When they don’t carry it, clients feel it, and when clients feel it, trust collapses. That’s why it’s key to understand that internal is no longer inside, internal is the brand.

Confronting the truth

In our experience, we have found that most employees don’t know the story they’re helping to build, so they can’t help to build it. Sure, they know the targets and their KPIs – but they don’t know the why. If the truth be told, we have to accept that human beings don’t get inspired by KPIs, they get inspired by meaning and a sense of belonging. A feeling that they are co-creating a future they have a say in and can play an active role in fulfilling.

Organisations don’t fail from poor strategy, they fail from unheard people. That’s why our work starts where most agencies stop; inside the walls, inside the culture, inside the rooms where truth gets softened until it loses its power. We don’t write messages that are polished. We write strategies that excavate the truths employees want to feel, because when employees feel seen and heard, not managed; that’s when engagement stops being a metric and becomes a movement. And, in our view, the companies that win in the next decade are the ones that figure this out first.

The human insight behind the trend

See me. Not my role. Me. My contribution, my effort, my impact. Hear me. Not at the town hall Q&A. Not in a boardroom presentation. In the decisions, the direction, the how. Let me matter. Show me that my actions move the organisation, not decorate it.

Every employee, from entry-level to executive, wants the same three psychological things:

When employees feel this, they stay. They stretch. They protect the brand and they become the most trusted storytellers the business has. But what happens when they don’t? They check out emotionally long before they exit physically and that won’t benefit your company in the least. The internal engagement trend that’s coming isn’t about tactics. It’s about psychology and the era of employee participation is here.

The shift to employee co-creation

Gamified internal platforms that turn learning into participation.

Employee-generated storytelling being treated as brand assets.

Purpose-led internal campaigns outperforming external marketing for trust.

Culture built through actions, not values posters.

Previously, internal comms told a story, now we want employees to co-create the story of a brand’s future. And this will be achieved by active participation via:

As a business owner or executive, you can no longer claim to lead a business if you can’t engage your own people. The leaders who communicate with clarity, humanity, and conviction outperform those who don’t - in culture, retention, performance, and brand trust. This is why internal engagement is no longer a support function. It’s a strategic one.

A new call to action

If 2024 and 2025 were the years of ‘employee experience’, 2026 and beyond will be the years of employee impact where we see a shift from passive audiences to active co-creators of business success. Companies that embrace this now will own the next decade. Those that don’t will spend the next decade trying to catch up.

Because the truth is simple. The world will not believe a brand that its own employees don’t trust, and the market will not trust a company that its own people don’t believe in. Internal engagement isn’t a trend. It’s the next competitive frontier.

And it’s here.