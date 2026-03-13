Disney's Oscars ad inventory sold out

Disney Advertising says it has sold out its advertising inventory for the 98th Oscars telecast.

Source: Disney Advertising.

Best of culture

“Live continues to be one of the most powerful ways for brands to connect with engaged audiences at scale, and the Oscars represent the very best of culture, creativity, and community,” said John Campbell, SVP, Entertainment and Streaming Solutions, Disney Advertising. “We’ve reimagined the show's impact for brands far beyond a single night –creating a connected, multi-platform experience that delivers real cultural connection and measurable results.”

A statement from Disney says since launching last year, its Advertising’s Content Everywhere strategy has continued to expand and evolve – driving greater integrations and demand across linear, streaming, social and digital platforms.

Brands including Mazda, Pfizer, and Volkswagen of America are tapping into Disney’s expansive ecosystem – from Know Your Movies on Hulu and Critically Acclaimed on Disney+, to TikTok Pulse Premiere and Disney CreativeWorks produced custom content and enhanced media formats, the “Oscars Everywhere” approach transforms the live broadcast into an extended multi-day, multi-platform brand experience. Additional surrounding moments include On The Red Carpet at The Oscars, a live pre-show syndicated across major local markets and streamed nationwide, as well as After the Oscars Show, extending advertiser presence across the full awards conversation.

Sponsors

Sponsors for this year’s show include Rolex, who returns for their ninth year, and Burger King who joins the category for the first time. Additional advertisers include: Disney Cruise Line; Dunkin’; Eli Lilly and Company; Eucerin; Intuit TurboTax; L’Oreal; McDonald’s; Microsoft; Miebo; Paris Baguette; Peacock; Starbucks; State Farm; Toyota; and Verizon.

The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, 15 March 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and streamed live on Hulu, airing in more than 200 territories worldwide.