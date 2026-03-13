Skills-based hiring still lagging despite tech talent shortage, says SAP

Demand for technology skills in Africa is rising, but organisations may be overstating progress toward a skills-based hiring approach, according to SAP Africa HR director Genevieve Koolen.

Genevieve Koolen, HR director at SAP Africa | image supplied

She says many companies continue to rely heavily on traditional qualifications even as they talk about shifting to skills-first hiring.

“In practice, many organisations are still deeply attached to traditional credentials, even while saying they can’t find the talent they need,” says Koolen. “There’s a tension between what the market says it wants and what it still screens for.”

The issue is becoming more visible as demand grows for capabilities in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing and data analytics.

Research commissioned by SAP found that 85% of organisations surveyed identified AI development skills as a priority, while 86% said cybersecurity capabilities were critical.

Koolen says the conversation about advanced technology skills often overlooks foundational issues.

“In many African contexts, we’re asking for advanced capabilities while under-investing in the basics such as access, foundational training, mentorship and realistic on-the-job exposure,” she says.

Short-form training formats such as micro-learning and micro-credentials are gaining attention as potential solutions to the skills shortage, but Koolen says they should not be seen as a replacement for experience.

“A six-week course doesn’t replace experience, judgment or systems thinking,” she says.

Koolen adds that closing the technology skills gap will require stronger alignment between education institutions, business and the public sector.

“Education institutions, business and the public sector all have a role, but alignment is still weak,” she says. “We’re not short of initiatives; we’re short of coherence.”