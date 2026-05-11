South African businesses are rethinking who controls their enterprise technology

South African organisations are increasingly questioning whether major enterprise technology decisions should continue to be driven by vendor timelines rather than business priorities, as pressure grows to reduce costs, manage risk, and show clearer returns on technology investment.

Across industries, businesses running platforms such as SAP, Oracle, and VMware are reassessing traditional support and upgrade models that often require customers to follow externally set roadmaps, regardless of operational readiness or budget constraints.

This shift in market sentiment comes as Spinnaker Support, a global provider of independent third-party software support, expands into South Africa with local leadership and a focus on helping organisations regain more control over the timing and cost of enterprise technology decisions.

Teko Mojaki, managing director of Spinnaker Support South Africa, said the local market is becoming more willing to challenge long-held assumptions about how enterprise systems should be managed: “The issue is not whether organisations want to modernise. Most do. The issue is whether they should be forced to modernise on someone else’s timeline.

“In South Africa, every major technology investment is under pressure to show ROI. That is why more organisations are asking harder questions about support costs, upgrade timing, and whether they really have to move when the vendor says they must.”

Teko Mojaki, managing director at Spinnaker Support South Africa

For many businesses, enterprise systems remain stable, deeply integrated, and critical to finance, supply chain, workforce management, and customer operations. In these environments, a forced upgrade or accelerated cloud migration can create significant cost, complexity, and operational risk, particularly where the business case is not yet clear. Spinnaker Support’s model is designed to help organisations extend the useful life of existing enterprise systems, reduce reliance on vendor-driven support structures, and make technology decisions based on business readiness rather than external deadlines.

Mojaki said this is particularly relevant in the South African market, where organisations must navigate local cost pressures, currency volatility, compliance requirements, and uneven readiness for large-scale transformation. “South African businesses are not rejecting change, but rather they want the ability to decide when change makes commercial sense, when a stable system should be extended, and where technology spend will create the greatest return for the business.”

Backed by African Rainbow Capital, Spinnaker Support’s South African operation reflects a long-term commitment to the country and to building enterprise technology capability in the region.

About Spinnaker Support South Africa

Spinnaker Support is a global provider of independent third-party software support and managed services for enterprise systems including SAP, Oracle, and VMware. The company supports more than 1,300 organisations in over 100 countries and helps businesses reduce software support costs, extend system lifecycles, and regain greater control over their technology strategies. Its South African operation, backed by African Rainbow Capital, reflects a long-term commitment to the region.

For more info, visit https://www.spinnakersupport.co.za/.



