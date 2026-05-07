Smart city ambitions expose critical infrastructure to rising cyber threats

Countries worldwide are accelerating investment in smart, green cities designed to drive economic growth, attract investment and showcase sustainability innovation. From Masdar City to Freiburg and Songdo, these digitally connected urban environments are reshaping how cities operate and consume resources.

Source: Supplied. Taru Madangombe, vice president for power and grid segment, MEA at Schneider Electric.

Cape Town is also investing heavily in smart grids, water-management systems and digital ecosystems as it advances its own smart-city ambitions.

But, like most things in life, there is always a caveat. With progress and in particular technological progress there is always risk. For example, in Columbia Ohio, US, a major ransomware attack hit the city's digital infrastructure two years ago, compromising the data of half-a-million residents.

The threat group in question gained access to the city’s IT environment and posted evidence of the attack on the dark web.

The reality is that, due to their very nature, smart cities are built on interconnected digital infrastructure that integrates power grids, intelligent buildings, transportation systems, utilities and millions of IoT devices. This significantly expands the potential attack surface for cybercriminals.

Every connected component — from grid-control systems and building automation platforms to seemingly insignificant devices such as smart bulbs or sensors — can become a potential entry point into the wider system.

The reality of security risk

As mentioned, smart cities offer an expanded attack surface and cyber intrusion can potentially penetrate one part of an interconnected infrastructure, moving laterally across systems, affecting operations far beyond the initial point of compromise.

A localised breach within a municipal utility, for example, could disrupt not only the immediate network but also other connected systems or infrastructure that rely on the same digital ecosystem.

This risk is particularly dire in the context of energy systems. As power grids evolve to become smarter and more interconnected, featuring distributed energy resources and digital monitoring platforms, they also become more reliant on secure data-exchange and control systems.

If these systems are not effectively protected, the consequences could extend beyond operational disruption to impact public safety, economic stability, and trust in critical infrastructure.

It should not be an afterthought.

It is vitally important that cybersecurity is embedded into the system architecture from the get-go. This means every component entering the network mut be secure by design.

Too often, cybersecurity strategies focus primarily on monitoring, detection, and response technologies such as AI-driven threat detection platforms. While these tools are essential, they represent only one part of a broader defence strategy.

Utilities, municipalities, and infrastructure developers must therefore integrate cybersecurity requirements directly into procurement policies and supply-chain processes. This means selecting technology solutions that are designed with cybersecurity at their core, verifying the integrity of suppliers and components, and carefully managing vendor access to operational systems.

Granted, while major systems such as substations, grid-management platforms, and industrial control systems may undergo rigorous cybersecurity scrutiny, smaller components often receive far less attention. However, it's these seemingly minor devices that may ultimately provide the easiest path for attackers.

Indeed, cybersecurity must extend beyond technical solutions and become embedded within governance frameworks. This means standards, procurement policies, and regulatory oversight must ensure that every asset introduced into smart infrastructure meets defined cybersecurity requirements.

Ultimately, the success of smart, green cities will depend not only on their ability to harness digital technologies, but also on their capacity to secure them.