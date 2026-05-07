Transnet opens Cape Town liquid bulk terminal bid

The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to appoint a private operator for a liquid bulk terminal at the Port of Cape Town under a 25-year concession.

Source: Supplied | Port of Cape Town Liquid Bulk Precinct

The successful bidder will finance, operate, maintain, refurbish and potentially expand the terminal, including bunkering and related services.

The site is an existing brownfield facility consisting of a tank farm with eight storage tanks, with a combined capacity of approximately 44,430 m³. It also includes a warehouse and administration building, with access to Tanker Basin 1 and Tanker Basin 2.

The infrastructure supports both local refinery supply and imported bunkering products.

TNPA says the concession is intended to maintain continuity of liquid bulk services while improving infrastructure use through private sector participation.

Strategic fuel infrastructure under review

“The Port of Cape Town is strategically positioned to support multiple liquid bulk operations, and this RFP allows for private sector participation to enhance liquid bulk cargo volumes whilst strengthening bunkering capabilities and revenue generation.

"By attracting a capable terminal operator, we aim to ensure that the site continues to operate efficiently while supporting regional fuel supply and broader economic growth.

"The RFP is underpinned by demonstrable market demand, which informs the appointment of a new terminal operator to deliver operational efficiency, ensure operational continuity and effectively use and modernise existing infrastructure,” said Ophelia Shabane, acting port manager at the Port of Cape Town.

RFP documents are available on the National Treasury e-Tender portal and the Transnet website.