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    Volkswagen and Mastertons launch limited-edition People’s Blend coffee

    Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) is partnering with Mastertons Coffee and Tea Specialists for a limited-edition coffee blend as part of its celebrations of 75 years of building Volkswagens in South Africa.
    20 May 2026
    20 May 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Reported as the oldest coffee roastery in South Africa, producing coffee in Gqeberha since 1924, Mastertons Coffee and Tea Specialists will be producing the People’s Blend, a one-of-a-kind, limited-edition coffee blend in honour of Volkswagen’s heritage in the Bay and the broader South Africa.

    The People’s Blend not only honours the People’s Car legacy but also pays homage to millions of South Africans who have been part of Volkswagen’s journey. In line with the brand’s proudly local manufacturing and ambitions on the African continent, the blend will be made using only coffee beans sourced from African countries.

    The final blend was selected by a group of coffee-loving Volkswagen employees, who unanimously agreed on the roast that will embody Volkswagen and what it stands for, in coffee form.

    “When we started thinking about celebrating our heritage in South Africa, Mastertons was an ideal partner to collaborate with, given their long history in the Bay and their reputation for excellent quality,” said Martina Biene, chairperson and managing director for VWGA.

    “I am excited to share this special coffee with our customers and friends of Volkswagen, who have been an integral part of our story over the past 75 years.”

    “Our very first delivery vehicle was a 1973 VW Kombi, which is still in use today and holds a special place in our hearts, so having the opportunity to collaborate with Volkswagen - a company that has for 75 years made an incredibly positive impact on the people of Nelson Mandela Bay and South Africa - has been an exceptionally rewarding and really quite a fun experience,” said Ryler Masterton, managing director of Mastertons Coffee and Tea Specialists.

    “I am confident that The People’s Blend will be enjoyed by all, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with Volkswagen.”

    Read more: Volkswagen Group Africa, VWGA
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