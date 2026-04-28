Volkswagen refreshed iconic VW You and Me TVC as part of their 75th anniversary in SA

As part of their 75th anniversary in South Africa this year, Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has refreshed its iconic VW You and Me television advert from the 1980s for the 21st Century.

Over 1,500 employees forming a human version of the iconic Volkswagen logo to recreate VW’s original 1080s iconic VW You and Me TVC (Image supplied)

“This advert hails from a different era, but it resonated with customers for a number of reasons,” said Bridget Harpur, head of marketing for the Volkswagen Passenger Car brand.

“It still rings true for the Volkswagen Group Africa we see today, with diverse teams working together proudly towards the common purpose of delivering quality vehicles.

“With 2026 being the 75th anniversary of Volkswagen in South Africa, it seemed like the perfect time to revitalise this advert and remind South Africa what Volkswagen continues to stand for.”

Ahead of its time

The automotive brand partnered yet again with Ogilvy (then Rightford, Searle-Tripp, and Makin), a long-standing creative partner to VWGA who originally brought the advert to life in 1988, to create a new version of the advert

The original advert, which featured almost 3,000 Volkswagen employees of different races and ages working together, was a snapshot of what South Africa could look like – six years ahead of the country officially becoming a democratic nation in 1994.

A favourite ad

Adtrack, a database owned by the Kantar Group, ranked this advert as South Africa’s favourite commercial of the year in 1988.

It was also honoured with a Loerie award in the same year.

To recreate this advert, a film crew spent three days at Plant Kariega capturing employees in their work environment.

The people logo, which involved employees gathering along the existing Volkswagen spekboom logo (planted by employees on Earth Day in 2021), included almost half of the entire workforce at VWGA.

On Thursday morning, 26 March, over 1 500 employees gathered at Plant Kariega before sunrise on, to form a human version of the iconic Volkswagen logo to recreate the memorable moment in this ad.

A dream come true

Additionally, the advert features several employees in individual shots or in smaller groups.

“It was my dream to be in front of the camera,” shares Xolile Bangani, who has been working at VWGA for 22 years and currently works in the Engine Plant.

“I also did some acting in my school years, and it was a very interesting experience to see how the filming was done.”

“Although it was unexpected, I played my part to the best of my ability,” says Martin Lewis from the Body Shop.

Lewis has been with VWGA for 28 years. “It was exciting, challenging, and fun. Being part of the Volkswagen legacy convinced me to take part.”

Another long-serving Body Shop colleague, Rabia Coetzee, says the entire experience was filled with excitement. “I just love the Volkswagen brand and I want the world to see it!”

Ulrich Schwabe, VWGA production director, says, “Even though I joined Volkswagen Group Africa over 30 years after the original advert was made, I know what an important memory it is for many of our employees.

“To show off our plant and the pride of our employees through this new advert is a privilege, and it is fitting to do so during our 75th anniversary year, where we celebrate the legacy and impact of Volkswagen in South Africa over more than seven decades.”