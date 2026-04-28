South Africa
Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Hook, Line & SinkerIMC ConferenceDentsuMultiChoiceAdBotLumicoCan!doEast Coast RadioHOT 102.7FMIgnition GroupWe Do DigitalMO AgencyAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingOgilvy South AfricaTDMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Volkswagen refreshed iconic VW You and Me TVC as part of their 75th anniversary in SA

    As part of their 75th anniversary in South Africa this year, Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has refreshed its iconic VW You and Me television advert from the 1980s for the 21st Century.
    28 Apr 2026
    28 Apr 2026
    Over 1,500 employees forming a human version of the iconic Volkswagen logo to recreate VW’s original 1080s iconic VW You and Me TVC (Image supplied)
    Over 1,500 employees forming a human version of the iconic Volkswagen logo to recreate VW’s original 1080s iconic VW You and Me TVC (Image supplied)

    “This advert hails from a different era, but it resonated with customers for a number of reasons,” said Bridget Harpur, head of marketing for the Volkswagen Passenger Car brand.

    “It still rings true for the Volkswagen Group Africa we see today, with diverse teams working together proudly towards the common purpose of delivering quality vehicles.

    “With 2026 being the 75th anniversary of Volkswagen in South Africa, it seemed like the perfect time to revitalise this advert and remind South Africa what Volkswagen continues to stand for.”

    Ahead of its time

    The automotive brand partnered yet again with Ogilvy (then Rightford, Searle-Tripp, and Makin), a long-standing creative partner to VWGA who originally brought the advert to life in 1988, to create a new version of the advert

    The original advert, which featured almost 3,000 Volkswagen employees of different races and ages working together, was a snapshot of what South Africa could look like – six years ahead of the country officially becoming a democratic nation in 1994.

    A favourite ad

    Adtrack, a database owned by the Kantar Group, ranked this advert as South Africa’s favourite commercial of the year in 1988.
    It was also honoured with a Loerie award in the same year.

    To recreate this advert, a film crew spent three days at Plant Kariega capturing employees in their work environment.

    The people logo, which involved employees gathering along the existing Volkswagen spekboom logo (planted by employees on Earth Day in 2021), included almost half of the entire workforce at VWGA.

    On Thursday morning, 26 March, over 1 500 employees gathered at Plant Kariega before sunrise on, to form a human version of the iconic Volkswagen logo to recreate the memorable moment in this ad.

    A dream come true

    Additionally, the advert features several employees in individual shots or in smaller groups.

    “It was my dream to be in front of the camera,” shares Xolile Bangani, who has been working at VWGA for 22 years and currently works in the Engine Plant.

    “I also did some acting in my school years, and it was a very interesting experience to see how the filming was done.”

    “Although it was unexpected, I played my part to the best of my ability,” says Martin Lewis from the Body Shop.

    Lewis has been with VWGA for 28 years. “It was exciting, challenging, and fun. Being part of the Volkswagen legacy convinced me to take part.”

    Another long-serving Body Shop colleague, Rabia Coetzee, says the entire experience was filled with excitement. “I just love the Volkswagen brand and I want the world to see it!”

    Ulrich Schwabe, VWGA production director, says, “Even though I joined Volkswagen Group Africa over 30 years after the original advert was made, I know what an important memory it is for many of our employees.

    “To show off our plant and the pride of our employees through this new advert is a privilege, and it is fitting to do so during our 75th anniversary year, where we celebrate the legacy and impact of Volkswagen in South Africa over more than seven decades.”

    Read more: advertising, Ogilvy, Bridget Harpur, TVC, Vokswagen, Volkswagen Group Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz