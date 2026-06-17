Cannes2026 | Former P&G marketing officer named inaugural Lions Laureate for Marketing

Jim Stengel has been named the Cannes inaugural Lions Laureate for Marketing. Stengel has helped shape modern marketing leadership. His distinguished career spans more than three decades, including seven years as global marketing officer at Procter & Gamble.

Jim Stengel has been named as the Cannes inaugural Lions Laureate for Marketing. (Image source: @ Lia Lia

The Lions Laureate for Marketing is a new honour recognising individuals whose vision, influence, and contribution have left an enduring mark on the marketing profession and advanced the role of creative marketing as a driver of business growth.

Stengel will deliver the inaugural Lions Laureate Seminar in the Debussy Theatre on Thursday 25 June, ahead of receiving the award at the Cannes Lions Awards Show that evening.

Stengel posted on LinkedIn: "Twenty-three years ago, I walked into this festival as the relatively new global marketing officer of P&G, bringing my team to learn from the most creative minds in the world. I had no idea what that first trip would set in motion.

"To be recognised as the inaugural Lions Laureate for Marketing is something I genuinely don't have the right words for. I'm honoured beyond what I can express.

"Excited to be in Cannes next week as I take on my final year leading the CMO Accelerator Programme, and take The CMO Podcast on the road. As usual I will be holding court at La Pizza Cresci. See you all soon."

Creativity a powerful force

In the Cannes release, Stengel says he is deeply honoured.

“ Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to learn from extraordinary colleagues, partners, and friends, and this recognition is really a reflection of those relationships.

“ I have always believed that creativity is one of the most powerful forces for growth in business and positive impact in the world.”

He adds, “If I have contributed anything along the way, I hope it has been encouraging marketers to think a little bigger about the role they can play, the value they can create, and the difference they can make. For that, and for the many people who have shaped my journey, I am profoundly grateful.”

First major client-side marketing delegation

In 2003, Stengel brought the first major client-side marketing delegation to Cannes Lions, helping accelerate the Festival's evolution into a global meeting place for marketers, brand builders and business leaders.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Stengel has dedicated much of the last two decades to developing the next generation of marketers through teaching, writing, and mentorship.

In 2011, Stengel served as the Dean for the inaugural Cannes Lions Creative Academy for Marketers before establishing and pioneering the CMO Accelerator Programme in 2013, which continues to develop senior marketing leaders to this day.

Embodies the award

"Jim's influence extends far beyond the marketing functions and organisations he has led,” says Simon Cook, CEO, Lions.

“Through his leadership, mentorship, and unwavering belief in the power of creative marketing, he has shaped the thinking and careers of marketers across generations.

“His impact on our industry is both profound and enduring, not only through the brands and businesses he has helped build, but through the leaders he has inspired and developed along the way.

“We are delighted to recognise Jim as the inaugural Lions Laureate for Marketing. I can think of no one more deserving of this honour, nor anyone who better embodies what it stands for."