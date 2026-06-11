Cannes2026 | SA features in first shortlists

The first Cannes Lions 2026 shortlists are out, with South Africa's Accenture Song and Edelman shortlisted.

The first Cannes Lions 2026 shortlists are out with Accenture Song and Edelman shortlisted (Image@ b9 b9

Accenture Song is shortlisted for The Philiptown Wirecar Grand Prix for client The Philipstown Wirecar Foundation in the Titanium Lion.

The Titanium Lions celebrate game-changing creativity. The work should break new ground in branded communications with provocative, boundary-busting, envy-inspiring work that marks a new direction for the industry and moves it forward.

See the full shortlist for Titanium Lions here.

Edelman SA is shortlisted in the Glass: The Lion for Change: Initiatives category for The Unburied Casket for client Women for Change.

See the shortlist here.

The Innovation Lions shortlist is also out. See the shortlist here.



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