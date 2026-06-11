South Africa
Cannes Lions
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Media24OffernetTruthsetsOnline.comeatbigfishAAA School of AdvertisingTDMCBMi ResearchCaxton MediaDentsuMann MadeJoe PublicWe Do DigitalBrave GroupCelerity.chatEcommerce CounselEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us


Cannes Lions

latest news | galleries | videos | www.canneslions.com | @Cannes_Lions | youtube | flickr | linkedIn | rss

#Cannes2026 | SA features in first shortlists

The first Cannes Lions 2026 shortlists are out, with South Africa's Accenture Song and Edelman shortlisted.
Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
11 Jun 2026
11 Jun 2026
The first Cannes Lions 2026 shortlists are out with Accenture Song and Edelman shortlisted (Image@ b9
The first Cannes Lions 2026 shortlists are out with Accenture Song and Edelman shortlisted (Image@ b9 b9

Accenture Song is shortlisted for The Philiptown Wirecar Grand Prix for client The Philipstown Wirecar Foundation in the Titanium Lion.

The Titanium Lions celebrate game-changing creativity. The work should break new ground in branded communications with provocative, boundary-busting, envy-inspiring work that marks a new direction for the industry and moves it forward.

See the full shortlist for Titanium Lions here.

Edelman SA is shortlisted in the Glass: The Lion for Change: Initiatives category for The Unburied Casket for client Women for Change.

See the shortlist here.

The Innovation Lions shortlist is also out. See the shortlist here.

For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Read more: advertising, advertising awards, Cannes Lions, Edelman, Danette Breitenbach, creative awards, Innovation Lions, Titanium Lions, Accenture Song, Women for Change, #Cannes2026
Share this article

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz