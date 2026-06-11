#Cannes2026 | SA features in first shortlists
Accenture Song is shortlisted for The Philiptown Wirecar Grand Prix for client The Philipstown Wirecar Foundation in the Titanium Lion.
The Titanium Lions celebrate game-changing creativity. The work should break new ground in branded communications with provocative, boundary-busting, envy-inspiring work that marks a new direction for the industry and moves it forward.
See the full shortlist for Titanium Lions here.
Edelman SA is shortlisted in the Glass: The Lion for Change: Initiatives category for The Unburied Casket for client Women for Change.
See the shortlist here.
The Innovation Lions shortlist is also out. See the shortlist here.
For more:
- Cannes Lions special section and search
- More info: Google News, Cannes Lions Twitter
- Official site: http://www.canneslions.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram