VW’s new Golf GTI 8.5 shows the power of brand consistency

The new Volkswagen Golf GTI 8.5 has gone on sale in South Africa. The Golf GTI remains an important nameplate in the brand's history, particularly in South Africa, where it helped shape Volkswagen into becoming a beloved car brand in the country.

Forget the Polo Vivo, forget the Citi, and even forget the Beetle. Now think Golf GTI. While arguably not in the same league as the other nameplates mentioned, it undoubtedly helped pave the way for Volkswagen to become a beloved car brand in South Africa if we don't consider its rich history here. The Golf GTI is also arguably the best out of the lot in the hot hatch segment. It is, therefore, a nameplate that deserves credence.

Volkswagen has put the new iteration of its Golf GTI on sale locally, and the media were given a brief drive of it.

The Golf GTI 8.5 comes with a bump in power, from 180kW to 195kW. Under the hood is a 2.0 TSI engine, and matching the output generated from the venerable power source is 370Nm of torque. A seven-speed DSG gearbox helps the new Golf GTI move smoothly and sharply, resulting in a responsive experience. Volkswagen claims a sprint time of 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds, and on a launch conducted by my driving partner, the claim holds weight.

Apart from power, the new Golf GTI rode noticeably firm, but perhaps not as firm as my experience with the DCT version of the Hyundai i30N. The firm ride is not a setback, however, but rather an indication that the handling is up to par. On the brief drive in the passenger seat, the handling felt great. It hugged the tar while following the curvature of the road with respectable aplomb.

With the Golf GTI, the design has never been an issue. The overall design is timeless, and Volkswagen has kept its design relatively the same over the years. With the new Golf GTI 8.5, there are a few updates on the exterior front, though, which include LED Plus headlights, and an illuminated VW logo in front, a horizontal LED strip, new LED tailight clusters and 19-inch Queenstown alloy wheels developed exclusively for GTI.

Updates on the interior include a 12.9-inch Discover Pro infotainment touchscreen (MIB4, fourth-gen modular system), redesigned hardware and software, sport seats with integrated headrests in Vienna leather, Red GTI stitching on seats, and a black headliner. Volkswagen has also opted to equip the new Golf GTI 8.5 with physical buttons on the steering wheel again, which is an indication that customer feedback is valued.

The Golf GTI now comes at a higher price point of R908,000, and while this is steep for many South Africans, Volkswagen has added valued improvements to it. The argument is now whether it is a better option over its competitors, such as the Honda Type R and Hyundai I30N. If you have been a fan of the badge and the nameplate, then the choice is almost a no-brainer.