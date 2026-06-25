Klipdrift brings limited-edition Klippies & Cola range to life through interactive consumer campaign

As brands continue to look for new ways to engage consumers beyond traditional advertising, gamified experiences are proving an effective way to encourage participation and strengthen brand connection.

This approach was at the heart of the recent ‘Think you know your Klippies & Cola?’ campaign, developed to support Heineken Beverages' limited-edition Klippies & Cola range, and run between July and August 2025.

The mobile-first experience was developed and managed by FoneWorx, Caxton Media's specialist engagement company, which partnered with Klipdrift to bring the campaign to life through gamification, competition management and mobile engagement technology.

The campaign invited consumers to put their product knowledge to the test by identifying six limited-edition Klippies & Cola cans from a selection of options. Participants could make use of optional clues and, on successful completion, were entered into a prize draw.

The concept tapped into the familiarity many consumers have with the Klipdrift brand, turning product recognition into an interactive challenge that encouraged participation and repeat visits throughout the campaign period.

According to Luwanda Mxhosana, who was brand manager for Klipdrift during the campaign, the objective was to create a simple but engaging experience that celebrated the limited-edition range while rewarding loyal consumers.

We wanted consumers to spend time engaging with the campaign in a way that felt natural and enjoyable. The challenge gave fans an opportunity to test their knowledge of the brand while interacting with the limited-edition packaging in a fun and memorable way.

Tanya Galbraith, senior account executive at FoneWorx, says the campaign was designed around a simple insight: consumers are more likely to engage when they are invited to participate rather than simply observe.

The challenge was built around recognition and friendly competition – two elements that resonate strongly with the Klippies audience. Whether around a braai or watching rugby with friends, there is a natural sense of camaraderie and competition. We wanted to translate that into a mobile experience that was easy to access and enjoyable to play.

The campaign generated thousands of interactions through the dedicated microsite, with many participants returning to improve their performance and increase their chances of winning.

For Klipdrift, the campaign provided an opportunity to showcase the limited-edition range in a way that encouraged active participation while reinforcing product awareness. For consumers, it offered an entertaining experience with the added incentive of rewards.

This campaign highlights the growing role that gamification can play in helping brands create more engaging consumer experiences.

By combining a simple mechanic with a strong understanding of the audience, Klipdrift and FoneWorx were able to create a campaign that encouraged consumers to interact with the brand in a meaningful and memorable way.



