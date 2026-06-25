Content Creator Awards deadline extended; R10k prize for automotive winner

The Content Creator Awards entry deadline has been extended by an additional week from 28 June to 5 July 2026.

The Content Creator Awards have extended their entry deadline (Image supplied)

"The response to this year's awards has been incredibly encouraging," says Manuela Dias de Deus, founder of the Content Creator Awards and the agency behind them, One-eyed Jack.

"We've heard from creators across the country who are still putting the finishing touches on their entries, selecting the work they're most proud of and trying to fit submissions into already demanding schedules. We want to make sure great work has every opportunity to be seen, so extending the deadline felt like the right thing to do."

The Content Creator Awards have become a recognised benchmark for excellence in South Africa's creator economy.

Being shortlisted or winning places creators alongside some of the industry's most respected talent and provides independent recognition of the quality, influence and impact of their work.

For creators, brands and agencies alike, the awards represent a standard of excellence in an increasingly professional and competitive industry.

Official Automotive category partner

This year, the awards welcome Cars.co.za as the official Automotive category partner.

Cars are no longer just reviewed; they’re experienced online.

Creators are making car culture feel more relatable, more entertaining and far more human.

That’s exactly why Cars.co.za has partnered with the awards.

Nicole Capper Austin, chief marketing officer at Cars.co.za, says creators are reshaping automotive storytelling by making it more human, emotional and relevant to real South African audiences.

“Our goal is to produce useful content, locally relevant and genuinely helps South Africans navigate the realities of mobility and car ownership with greater confidence. Through the Cars.co.za Automotive Content Award, we’re excited to recognise creators who are contributing meaningfully to that conversation.”

The winner of the category will receive a R10,000 cash prize courtesy of Cars.co.za.

Official creator intelligence & data partner

As the creator economy matures, so does the need for smarter tools that understand influence. The 2026 edition of the awards welcomes Humanz as the Official Creator Intelligence & Data Partner.

Humanz uses AI-powered technology to provide deeper creator insights, helping identify meaningful engagement, audience connection and creator impact in a way that’s more transparent and data-informed.

At this year’s awards, Humanz will support the judging and shortlisting process with performance insights that help ensure standout creators are recognised not just for reach, but for real audience resonance.

New categories

In addition, the awards have introduced two fresh new categories designed to reflect where creator culture is heading.

Sound of Tomorrow Award This award recognises emerging music creators and artists who use social media in creative and consistent ways to build momentum, grow their audience, and break through as notable new voices in music.

Best Comedy Content Creator Award South African humour online deserves its own moment. The Best Comedy Content Creator Award celebrates creators whose content has one clear mission: making people laugh. From iconic characters and sharp satire to skits, parody and beautifully awkward everyday observations, the category recognises creators consistently building communities through humour and entertainment. If their followers arrive expecting laughter, they belong in this category.

The Awards ceremony will be in October.