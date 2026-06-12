LinkedIn extends tools to creators

LinkedIn has introduced Creator Marketplace to help brands find and work with the right creators, and BrandWorks, which provides hands-on support to create content and custom activations for campaigns, all built for LinkedIn.

LinkedIn has introduced Creator Marketplace and BrandWorks (Image source: © 123rf 123rf

The platform says it has introduced the two tools as today’s buyers expect more from every interaction.

“In fact, 77% of B2B marketers say buyers need to trust and know a brand before they’re willing to engage.”*

Reaching and influencing today’s B2B buyers requires both credible expertise and content that stands out. According to our 2026 Global B2B Marketing Outlook*:

The bar for differentiation is rising 81% of B2B CMOs agree their organisation needs to deliver in new ways, and 78% say they need to change how they show up to stay relevant.

Credibility is overtaking polished messaging 83% of B2B marketers say credibility matters more than traditional brand messaging.

Creator discovery remains a key challenge The biggest hurdle for brands running or considering creator campaigns is finding credible, relevant voices.

Creators drive decisions70% of marketers say buyers rely more on peer voices and experts than brand-produced content, while more than half (56%) of B2B buyers depend on creator input in the last stage of the buying process to validate recommendations.

Investing in Creators

With 82% of B2B marketers saying that creators increase credibility with decision-makers, brands are increasing investment in creator marketing this year.*

“Over the past two years, we’ve been building for this shift – introducing new ways for brands and creators to connect and grow together, including BrandLink, Top Voices 360, and Advice Sessions.

“Now we're bringing LinkedIn’s creator ecosystem into one place so brands can find and partner with trusted voices at scale, and creators can turn influence into real opportunity with Creator Marketplace,” states the platform.

How it works for marketers

Available within Campaign Manager, Creator Marketplace centralises discovery, insights, and partnership tools so brands can:

Find credible creators who influence buying decisions Marketers can search for vetted creators by topic and content expertise, then quickly assess their profile for audience, performance, and fit.

Turn creator conversations into paid impact Brands can easily identify organic and sponsored creator content featuring their brand, then amplify with Thought Leader Ads to boost visibility and credibility with decision-makers.

Move from discovery to partnership fasterBrands can access creator contact information to connect directly about potential collaborations.

How it works for creators

Creator Marketplace also unlocks new ways for creators to grow their business, secure partnerships, and monetise their expertise. Once creators opt-in to share their information with brands, they retain control over how they collaborate, including:

Getting discovered by leading brands Put their profile and content directly in front of brands, driving inbound partnership opportunities.

Showcasing their best work Handpick and feature specific content to stand out to the right partnerships for the right reasons.

Choosing how brands reach them Set their preferred email and include their management so they stay in control of every partnership conversation.

Controlling how and when they collaborate with brandsSeamlessly evaluate incoming partnership requests and approve how their sponsored content is used.

Access to the Creator Marketplace is currently invite-only, and we will expand access over time. Eligibility is based on factors like expertise, content quality, platform presence, and topic alignment with advertiser demand.

Those who are invited to the experience allow LinkedIn to make select information about them available in Campaign Manager (like their preferred email for brands to reach out to).

Creators who have been invited to opt-in will have access to the new Monetisation tab in the coming weeks.

This tab serves as a homebase for eligible creators to learn about programmes, opt in, manage participation, and see monetisation opportunities that may become available to them.

What is BrandWorks

As brands compete for attention and trust, they need more than great ideas. They need campaigns built for a decision-maker audience on LinkedIn.

That’s why we’re launching BrandWorks—a team of experts across brand, creative, content, and events that delivers hands-on strategy and creative support to help B2B marketers create higher-performing campaigns.

How it works for brands and agencies

Through offerings ranging from brand strategy to creative production, BrandWorks collaborates with brands and their agency partners to:

Turn audience insights into smarter strategy



Create content aimed at how buyers engage



Unlock more value from existing creative



Connect creative to high-impact opportunities

BrandWorks is already delivering results for customers, like SAP and Webflow, helping them turn strong creative into higher-performing campaigns that reach the right audiences and deliver measurable impact.

(*Methodology: Global B2B Marketing Outlook: This research was conducted by YouGov. Total sample size was 1,299 B2B marketers (aged 18+; middle management +) in the USA, UK, France, Germany and India. Fieldwork was undertaken between 14th January and 5th February 2026. The survey was carried out online.)