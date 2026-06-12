Programmatic DOOH hits $1.4bn but remains an opportunity

The World Out of Home Organization (WOO) first ever independently aggregated global study of programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (pDOOH) advertising spend shows that the channel generated approximately $1.4bn in revenue globally in 2025 — equivalent to 7% of total DOOH expenditure.

New independently aggregated study reveals $1.4bn in global pDOOH adspend in 2025, representing 7% of total DOOH (Source: @ Out Front

The landmark study, launched at the recent WOO Annual Congress in London, was conducted in collaboration with 11 leading Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs) from across the world.

All data was submitted confidentially by participating SSPs directly to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), who independently aggregated the data. Please see methodology section for more information.

The initiative represents a critical step forward for the OOH industry, which has long lacked a credible, consistent global measure of programmatic spend.

By bringing together competing SSPs under a shared methodology, WOO has established a robust baseline that will be built upon in future editions to deliver increasingly granular and frequent data.

Regional penetration

The Americas lead all regions in pDOOH penetration at 14.2%, driven by the maturity of the US market and the established presence of OOH-focused programmatic infrastructure.

EMEA follows at 9.4%, reflecting strong adoption across Western Europe. APAC, despite being the world's largest DOOH market by total spend, records the lowest pDOOH penetration at 1.7% — indicating significant untapped growth potential as digital infrastructure and programmatic adoption accelerate across the region.

The study also reveals a clear split in how pDOOH is transacted: OOH-specific DSPs account for 65.5% of global spend ($877m), while omni-channel DSPs such as The Trade Desk and Google DV360 account for 34.5% ($463m) — a figure that underscores the growing appetite among mainstream digital media buyers to include pDOOH in their plans.

Significant and encouraging

"This is a landmark moment for the OOH industry, says Charles Parry-Okeden, global lead – audience & data and VP, World Out of Home Organization.

"For the first time, we have an independently verified, globally consistent measure of programmatic DOOH spend — and what it reveals is both significant and encouraging. $1.339bn in 2025 confirms that pDOOH has well and truly arrived, but it also tells us that the vast majority of the opportunity still lies ahead. WOO's role is to convene, to build standards, and to advocate with evidence. This study does all three."

An important benchmark

Dan Bunyan, partner, strategy& (part of the PwC Network) says pDOOH is a fast-growing and dynamic sector, sitting at the intersection of technology, media and creativity.

"As the market continues to scale and evolve, this study provides an important benchmark for the global market, helping the industry track its development as it scales, matures and continues to evolve.

"By bringing greater clarity to the momentum behind pDOOH, we hope it will support continued investment, innovation and confidence across the ecosystem. This study is the first of its kind, with global ambition and depth of cross-industry and cross-market collaboration. "