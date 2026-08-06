LeadUP Podcast returns with inspiring new episode featuring aesthetic doctor Dr Karishma Ramdev

Aesthetic doctor and entrepreneur, Dr Karishma Ramdev, being interviewed by Lennox Wassara on UP’s Hatfield campus.

The LeadUP Podcast, launched in July 2021, gives the UP community and the public access to exceptional UP alumni and associates, who share some of the secrets of their success and the stories behind their rise to the top of their respective industries.

Season 6 continues the podcast’s tradition of highlighting innovators, leaders and other inspiring UP alumni who are making a meaningful impact in South Africa and beyond. Guests in previous seasons have included UP graduates such as Tatjana Smith, Olympic gold medallist; Clement Manyathela, radio and TV broadcaster; Laurie Dippenaar, co-founder of FirstRand Financial Group; Ndavi Nokeri, Miss South Africa 2022; Faan van der Walt, co-founder of WeBuyCars; Deepa Sita, chief financial officer at Tiger Brands; Dion Shango, Africa CEO at PwC; Christopher Williams, director of CJ Distribution; and Sumarie Greybe, co-founder of Naked Insurance.

Ramdev, who earned her MBChB degree at UP, has built a successful career at the intersection of science and art through her work in aesthetic medicine. During the conversation, she reflects on everything from competing in Miss South Africa and serving on the Covid-19 frontlines to balancing multiple professional roles, building an authentic online presence and helping people become more confident in themselves.

Rather than viewing aesthetic medicine as something superficial, Ramdev explains how it can positively influence confidence and well-being. She also shares practical insights on resilience, time management and remaining authentic while pursuing ambitious goals.

She reveals that, despite earning seven A+ symbols and one 89% in matric, she wasn’t sure she’d get accepted into a university medical programme, and only got the call from UP shortly before classes commenced. “Sometimes it’s about having faith, and knowing that there will be a different option for you; that there will always be a direction for you to go back to what your goal is. Never be too despondent,” she says.

Sedwyn Anthony, manager: Alumni Relations at UP, said Ramdev’s story demonstrates that success is often built through authenticity, adaptability and a willingness to embrace unexpected opportunities.

“Dr Karishma Ramdev’s journey reminds us that careers are rarely linear, and that UP alumni are agile and able to adapt to a rapidly changing world,” he says. “Her ability to combine medicine, entrepreneurship, creativity and service while remaining authentic makes this an inspiring conversation for students, alumni and professionals alike. This episode perfectly reflects what the LeadUP Podcast is all about: sharing practical lessons and personal experiences that encourage others to pursue meaningful and impactful careers.”

Throughout the episode, Ramdev also reflects on the importance of managing competing priorities while continuing to invest in personal growth.

“Time management is so key,” she says. “It has been key in my life from the time I won Miss Tuks Varsity Cup, because I would do modelling while studying. I would sometimes be in a different province on the weekend, and back at school on a Monday. Time management is so important. And basically compartmentalising. I never let everything just overwhelm me… it’s just making sure that I figure out where everything fits in.”

She encourages listeners to embrace opportunities that may not have formed part of their original plans, drawing on her own experiences of entering the Miss South Africa competition and the lessons she gained from that journey.

“It was really difficult, because I had put my heart and soul into thinking I am going to win this, that that is everything. And when you fall short, it’s kind of like, ‘What did I do wrong?’ And it’s so amazing, I’m so glad I didn’t win, because you learn so many lessons along the way as to how to process not winning, and how to process redirection. And I think redirection is something that you need to learn in your adult life, because there’s another way to get to the top... you just have to find it.”

The episode concludes with Ramdev reflecting on the lasting influence of the University of Pretoria on her life and career.

“I have so much space in my heart for this university,” she says. “It’s a university that cares. They held my hand every step of the way. When something went wrong … shout-out to [former head of the School of Medicine Professor Robin Green]; he was there for me as if I was his own daughter. It was so incredible. This university is one that really cares about its students, and I felt that, I really did. Six years here, and I would never have gone anywhere else.”

>> Season 6 of the LeadUP podcast is now available across major podcast platforms. Listeners can stream, download and subscribe via the University of Pretoria website, or find the podcast on YouTube and all major podcast apps.



